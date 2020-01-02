Quick Hits Jan. 2, 2020

The Museum of the Southwest, 1705 W Missouri Ave, Midland, presents Vaquero: Genesis of the Texas Cowboy, an exhibition created by the Wittliff Collections at the Alkek Library, Texas State University-San Marcos, presented in partnership with Humanities Texas, the state affiliate for the National Endowment for the Humanities.

The exhibition will be available through Jan. 17, 2020.

In the early 1970’s, noted Texas historian Joe Frantz offered Bill Wittliff a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity – to visit a ranch in northern Mexico where the vaqueros still worked cattle in traditional ways. Wittliff photographed the vaqueros as they went about daily chores that had changed little since the first Mexican cow herders learned to work cattle from a horse’s back. Wittliff captured a way of life that now exists only in memory and in the photographs included in this exhibition.

The exhibition features 62 digital carbon prints with bilingual narrative text that reveal the muscle, sweat and drama that went into roping a calf in thick brush or breaking a wild horse in the saddle.

Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, call 683-2882.

Jersey Boys on stage

Broadway in the Basin has scheduled Jersey Boys presented by Cristiani’s Jeweler’s on Feb. 5 at the Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center.

Tickets range from $57 to $97 for the musical that tells the tale of how crooner Frankie Valli rose to fame in the 1950s.

Comfy clothes needed for survivors

The Crisis Center of West Texas Response Closet needs new, comfy clothes, such as yoga pants, leggings, sports bras, t-shirts, and sweatshirts in all sizes, in larger sizes (Large-4XL).

CCWTX is responding to sexual assaults at higher rates than last year, and many survivors are left with nothing but a hospital gown after their clothes are collected for evidence by law enforcement.

Donations may be dropped off at the center, 910-B S. Grant Ave.

For more information, call 333-2527.

