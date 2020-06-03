Summer Mummers to postpone annual event

The Board of Summer Mummers announced that it will postpone plans for its annual event at the Yucca Theatre.

Summer Mummers’ 2020 show, Bootlegging Boobery in the Basin, was slated to open July 10 and to run through Sept. 12.

Due to current CDC limitations in regard to COVID-19 and with no re-opening measures as of yet for live performances issued by the state of Texas, the board decided that it was in the best interest not to hold the event this year and risk possible infections in the community, a news release said.

“It is with profound sadness that the Board of Summer Mummers must postpone plans for our annual event at the Yucca Theatre. We had hoped to entertain you this summer, but the Governor has not released reopening guidelines for live performances and it is unforeseen when he will do so and/or at what capacity,” the board announced in a statement.

Summer Mummers serves as the annual fundraiser for Midland Community Theatre and has been a long-standing tradition in Midland since 1949. More than 100 volunteers come together each Friday and Saturday evening at the historic Yucca Theatre in downtown Midland to raise money through performances with a nightly melodrama and olio acts, popcorn and alcohol sales and raffle drawings. In the summer of 2019, volunteers raised more than $740,000 to support the operations of Midland Community Theatre with 30 performances over 14 weeks.

The group is currently pursuing other options in order to continue to fundraise this summer and will have an announcement soon of possible events that may take place in July and August.

Those who have already purchased tickets or made reservations will be contacted by the MCT Box Office this week. For more information, please call MCT at (432) 570-4111.