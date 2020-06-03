  • June 3, 2020

Summer Mummers to postpone annual event - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Summer Mummers to postpone annual event

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

Posted: Wednesday, June 3, 2020 2:03 pm

Summer Mummers to postpone annual event Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Board of Summer Mummers announced that it will postpone plans for its annual event at the Yucca Theatre.

Summer Mummers’ 2020 show, Bootlegging Boobery in the Basin, was slated to open July 10 and to run through Sept. 12.

Due to current CDC limitations in regard to COVID-19 and with no re-opening measures as of yet for live performances issued by the state of Texas, the board decided that it was in the best interest not to hold the event this year and risk possible infections in the community, a news release said.

“It is with profound sadness that the Board of Summer Mummers must postpone plans for our annual event at the Yucca Theatre. We had hoped to entertain you this summer, but the Governor has not released reopening guidelines for live performances and it is unforeseen when he will do so and/or at what capacity,” the board announced in a statement.

Summer Mummers serves as the annual fundraiser for Midland Community Theatre and has been a long-standing tradition in Midland since 1949. More than 100 volunteers come together each Friday and Saturday evening at the historic Yucca Theatre in downtown Midland to raise money through performances with a nightly melodrama and olio acts, popcorn and alcohol sales and raffle drawings. In the summer of 2019, volunteers raised more than $740,000 to support the operations of Midland Community Theatre with 30 performances over 14 weeks.

The group is currently pursuing other options in order to continue to fundraise this summer and will have an announcement soon of possible events that may take place in July and August.

Those who have already purchased tickets or made reservations will be contacted by the MCT Box Office this week. For more information, please call MCT at (432) 570-4111.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 2:03 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
93°
Humidity: 28%
Winds: ESE at 6mph
Feels Like: 93°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 93°/Low 69°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the upper 60s.

thursday

weather
High 99°/Low 70°
Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s.

friday

weather
High 98°/Low 70°
Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]