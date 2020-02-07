Concert showcases West Texas Winds

The Midland Odessa Symphony & Chorale will showcase the West Texas Winds during a Sunday afternoon concert in Midland.

The show is scheduled at 3 p.m. Sunday at First United Methodist Church of Midland.

The event will feature “Wind Quintet in B-Dur, op. 56, No. 1” by Franz Danzi. Also, “Quintette No. 1” by Jean Françaix and “Quintet No. 1 for Winds in D major, op. 124” by Giulio Briccialdi.

The event features $15 general admission tickets and students are admitted free.

The group features:

Melissa Graham Hansen – flute. Hansen is the principal flutist with the MOSC and with the Winds. The MOSC website details that after joining the MOSC as a flutist in 2012, she also served as an orchestra representative on the MOSC Board (2013-2014) and as an MOSC personnel manager (2014 to present). She has served as a faculty member at the University of Texas Permian Basin and Odessa College and has taught private students of all ages since 1998.

Caryn Crutchfield – oboe. Crutchfield is now in her 23rd season with the MOSC. She performs regularly as a member of the West Texas Winds woodwind quintet and teaches at the University of Texas Permian Basin, Odessa College and the West Texas A&M Band Camp. She also teaches private lessons to students throughout the Permian Basin and has a thriving reed making business.

Chris Chance – clarinet. Chance has performed with orchestras across the United States and is currently Principal Clarinet of the Midland-Odessa Symphony, Principal Clarinet of the Missouri Symphony Orchestra, and clarinetist of the West Texas Winds woodwind quintet. In addition to live performance, he has also worked as a recording studio musician for the Hal Leonard Corporation.

Sonja Millichamp – horn. Prior to moving to West Texas, she spent six years as the horn professor at Millikin University in Decatur, Illinois, where she also performed with the faculty woodwind quintet and served as Principal Horn of the Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra.

Philip Hill – bassoon. Hill is in his third season with the MOSC as principal bassoon. He is an adjunct faculty member of the University of Texas Permian Basin and recently was an artist resident at the University of Idaho. He also holds a private bassoon studio in the Midland-Odessa area.