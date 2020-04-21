Cesar Ornelas Law to donate coronavirus safety and meal kits

KERMIT Cesar Ornelas announced Tuesday that his law firm will donate 50 Coronavirus Safety (masks, gloves, etc.) and Meal Kits to Kermit and Winkler County families starting at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

The distribution will be at Chaotic Wings & Pizza, 122 W. Austin St. in Kermit.

Supplies are limited and open to the public. This week, the firm donated Coronavirus Safety Kits and meals to El Paso and Doña County families, donated Coronavirus Safety Kits in Hobbs, N.M., and provided social distance Easter Egg Hunts to 200 children in Kermit. The kits will be handed out following social distancing standards.