  • March 3, 2020

American Red Cross hosts Sound the Alarm event - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

American Red Cross hosts Sound the Alarm event

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

>> American Red Cross

Posted: Tuesday, March 3, 2020 7:52 pm

American Red Cross hosts Sound the Alarm event oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Permian Basin Chapter of the American Red Cross will hold a Sound the Alarm event from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Airline Mobile Home Park, Airline Road in Midland as part of a national effort to install free smoke alarms.

Home fires kill seven people every day in the U.S. — most often, in homes without working smoke alarms. To prevent needless tragedies throughout the region, the Red Cross will be installing free smoke alarms, as part of a national push of Sound the Alarm events in high-risk homes, a news release said.

Home fires account for the majority of disasters that the Red Cross responds to every eight minutes in the U.S.

The Red Cross is rallying volunteers and partners to install 100,000 free smoke alarms and help families create home fire escape plans in high-risk communities nationwide. Sound the Alarm events are part of the Home Fire Campaign, launched in 2014, to reduce fire deaths and injuries. So far, it has reached more than 1.7 million people and saved more than 700 lives nationwide, the release said. Home fires kill more people in a typical year in the U.S than all other natural disasters combined. Most deaths occur in homes without working smoke alarms.

Posted in on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 7:52 pm. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Cloudy
49°
Humidity: 82%
Winds: NE at 14mph
Feels Like: 43°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 57°/Low 47°
Cloudy, periods of rain. Lows overnight in the upper 40s.

wednesday

weather
High 49°/Low 38°
Rain and wind. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 30s.

thursday

weather
High 69°/Low 40°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]