American Red Cross hosts Sound the Alarm event

Home fires kill seven people every day in the U.S. — most often, in homes without working smoke alarms. To prevent needless tragedies throughout the region, the Red Cross will be installing free smoke alarms, as part of a national push of Sound the Alarm events in high-risk homes, a news release said.

Home fires account for the majority of disasters that the Red Cross responds to every eight minutes in the U.S.

The Red Cross is rallying volunteers and partners to install 100,000 free smoke alarms and help families create home fire escape plans in high-risk communities nationwide. Sound the Alarm events are part of the Home Fire Campaign, launched in 2014, to reduce fire deaths and injuries. So far, it has reached more than 1.7 million people and saved more than 700 lives nationwide, the release said. Home fires kill more people in a typical year in the U.S than all other natural disasters combined. Most deaths occur in homes without working smoke alarms.