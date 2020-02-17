Early voting begins today

Voters in Ector County can make their wishes known at the ballot box today as early voting opens in the joint primary election.

Ector County will decide two county commissioner races during the March GOP primary as there are no Democratic challengers. Voters will also likely cull down the field in the packed District 11 congressional race for a May 26 runoff.

Precinct 1 Ector County Commissioner Eddy Shelton faces Mike Gardner and Hoss Dugger for his seat. In Precinct 3 Jeff Russell faces Don Stringer for the retiring Dale Childers slot.

Gardner is a former Odessa City councilman and the son of longtime commissioner the late Freddie Gardner.

Unopposed Republicans include State Rep. Brooks Landgraf, Sheriff Mike Griffis, Dusty Gallivan, who is leaving the county attorney’s office to run for district attorney to replace the retiring Bobby Bland, and Greg Barber, who is running for county attorney.

Judge Sara Kate Billingsley of the 446th Judicial District is unopposed as are Justin Low, seeking the 161st District judgeship being vacated by the retiring John Smith, and County Tax Assessor-Collector Lindy Wright.

The District 11 race began with long-serving Midland Congressman Mike Conaway’s July 31 announcement that he would retire from the U.S. House of Representatives in Washington with the expiration of his current term. The general election will be on Nov. 3.

GOP candidates include Wesley Virdell of Brady, Robert Tucker of Comanche, Ned Luscombe of Gardendale, Gene Barber of Colorado City, J.D. Faircloth and J. Ross Lacy and Brandon Batch of Midland, Casey Gray and Jamie Berryhill Jr., both of Odessa, and August Pfluger of San Angelo. Democrat Jon Mark Hogg and Libertarian Wacey Alpha Cody, both of San Angelo, are unchallenged in the primary.

The race has featured numerous endorsements from groups and other elected officials of the various candidates seeking Conaway’s seat. Last week President Trump tweeted his endorsement of Pfluger.

Here are other important dates for this year’s election:

>> Feb. 21: Final day to request a ballot to vote by mail in the primaries.

>> Feb. 28: Early voting ends.

>> March 3: Election Day.

>> April 27: This is the last day to register to vote in the primary runoffs. Runoffs happen whenever a single candidate doesn’t cross the 50 percent threshold in the March primary. The District 11 congressional race will most likely end in a runoff.

>> May 15: Final day to request a ballot to vote by mail for the primary runoff.

>> May 18: Early voting in the primary runoff begins.

>> May 22: Early voting in the primary runoff ends.

>> May 26: This is primary runoff election day, your last chance to have a say in who the Republicans or Democrats nominate in any races that went to a runoff. Make sure to show up at your local precinct, unless your county is participating in countywide voting. You can find this out by checking the county’s website.

>> Oct. 5: Final day to register to vote for the general election.

>> Oct. 19: Early voting begins.

>> Oct. 23: Final day to request a ballot to vote by mail for the primary.

>> Oct. 30: Early voting ends.

>> Nov. 3: Election Day.