Cornyn hosts roundtable discussion about online sales of e-cigarettes to minors

During a roundtable discussion Wednesday afternoon at Medical Center Hospital, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, spoke about a piece of bipartisan legislation that would block e-cigarette sales to children.

The bill is titled “Preventing Online Sales of E-Cigarettes to Children Act” and it has 27 cosponsors, which includes republicans and democrats.

Cornyn opened the roundtable discussion by talking about how this legislation is to make sure the same age limitations that apply to purchasing tobacco in person and online would also apply to the purchase of e-cigarettes.

“It would put in place the same safeguards for e-cigarettes that apply to tobacco and regular cigarettes purchased online,” Cornyn said. “You would have to verify the age, you would have to get a signature and make sure it was only delivered to an adult.”

On Dec. 20, the minimum age for purchasing tobacco products went from 18 to 21.

Kayla Doubrava, program director of the prevention resource center for Permian Basin Regional Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse, detailed the average of first use in the area is 13.2 years old, which she explained is at the seventh-grade level.

Another statistic Doubrava mentioned during the roundtable discussion is that 14 percent of seventh through 12th grade students said they vaped in the past month with 32 percent stating they have vaped in their lifetime.

Doubrava also stated 25 percent of 12th grade students in the area have vaped in the past month and 50 percent have vaped in their lifetime. She also stated that 83 percent of the seventh through 12th grade students believe that tobacco is dangerous, but only 66 percent believe that vaping is dangerous.

“If you walk through our high schools, you can guess that 1 out of every 2 have been impacted by vaping,” Doubrava said.

The roundtable discussion included Lee Freshman High School student Hailey Rogers who talked about what she sees in the hallways at school. Rogers admitted she was caught with a cartridge pen and faced consequences for those actions.

Rogers explained e-cigarettes are widely used and fairly easy to obtain.

“Students can get a hold of them so easily through an older sibling or an older relative,” Rogers said.

Imo Jean Douglas, director of Health Service for Midland Independent School District, said there is widespread use in the district. She said the ease of access is a problem. Douglas said students will order multiple e-cigarettes and pass them along.

“We see use as early as elementary school,” Douglas said. “The trends increase by the time students get to junior high and then by the time our students are seniors, they have either used one time or they are regular users of e-cigarette devices.”

Sandra Reyes, cardiopulmonary patient educator at Medical Center, said cigarettes contain about 7,000 chemicals, while smokeless tobacco contains 2,000 chemicals. Reyes said it’s unclear how many chemicals are in e-cigarettes. She added that there are studies that show people who use e-cigarettes will eventually go to cigarettes.

Odessa Police Department spokesperson Cpl. Steve LeSueur said the police department responded to 27 incidents that involved vaping. LeSueur added that narcotics can be mixed into vaping and that creates a problem when trying to field test.

“We don’t necessarily have all the proper test kits,” LeSueur said. “It can really complicate the steps.”