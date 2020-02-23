  • February 23, 2020

Odessa Pumps moving to new facility - Odessa American: Local News

Odessa Pumps moving to new facility

  • New Headquarters

    Mark Rogers

    Odessa Pumps is finishing their new warehouse/machine shop located at 7950 E. I-20 in Odessa. Branch Manager Brian Madison stands in the warehouse side of the building.

Posted: Sunday, February 23, 2020 3:45 am

Odessa Pumps moving to new facility By Sam Waller swaller@oaoa.com, 432-333-7791 Odessa American

After more than 30 years of service to the Permian Basin, Odessa Pumps, a DistributionNOW Company (NYSE: DNOW), is moving to a new local headquarters to expand its ability to serve its customers.

The company, which has 13 branches in Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Louisiana, plans to move in early March into its new, larger facility at 7950 E. Interstate 20 (the intersection of I-20 and Faudree Road).

The move will allow for more operational efficiencies while also providing more capacity for the company as it continues to look to expand its presence in the field of complete fabrication and servicing of fluid-moving pumps, firm representatives said.

“We have three different facilities in Odessa,” said David Hood, director of Odessa Pumps. “It’s going to bring all the employees together under one roof. It’s going to create that synergy. We’ll all be together so we’re not going across town.”

The local operation will also enjoy significantly more floor space, helping to alleviate some growing pains the company has experienced in some of its current facilities.

Branch Manager Brian Madison explained that the new headquarters will total 60,000 square feet, with 40,000 square feet of that space designed for shop and warehouse operations.

“Two of the three facilities we have in Odessa are the present locations where work is performed,” Hood said. “We’re going from 30,000 square feet there combining the two of those.

“With the increased floor space that we have in the new facility, we are creating more room for our inventory. We have about maxed out our last warehouse and were having problems with where to place inventory.”

With more room, Hood added, comes the opportunity for Odessa Pumps to do more with that space, increasing the possibilities of expanding on the services it provides.

Odessa Pumps was also able to provide more amenities for both employees and customers in the new facility.

“From the employees’ perspective, they’ve got a more-spacious locker room,” Madison said. “They’ve got a really beautiful breakroom — just nicer amenities in that way and better space for them with lockers and rest rooms. It’s more spacious and comfortable for them.”

Hood added that the headquarters will also provide a new feature: a classroom-style training facility that accommodates as many as 60 people and can be used for employee and customer training.

