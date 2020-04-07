Ellen Noël Art Museum schedules West Texas Fest fundraiser for October

The Ellen Noël Art Museum of the Permian Basin announced Monday it will host the fifth annual West Texas Fest on Oct. 9 at the White-Pool House located on 112 E. Murphy St.

It’s the second-largest fundraiser the museum hosts annually with only Shrimp Fest taking on a larger spotlight according to marketing director Ashley Flores. Shrimp Fest was recently completed in February and hopes that West Texas Fest can be used as a symbol of support for the Permian Basin.

“With what’s going on in the community and in the world right now, we just want to give something to people to look forward to,” Flores said.

The festival normally offers an opportunity for local breweries, distilleries and food trucks to showcase their products during this time.

Given where things stand with the pandemic, Flores said that it’s important to show support for those businesses as well.

“They’re getting hit hard because of everyone being encouraged to stay home,” That’s one of the things that we want to help them out with also.”

Having this event is important, Flores says, because it allows them to fund daily operations and other community events.

Admission to the museum is free. However, it has been closed indefinitely since March 14 due to the pandemic. The museum is offering virtual events such as ArtTales, a weekly video series that spotlights a different book and includes an interactive art activity to do at home as well as its Museum from Home section on the museum’s website.

Flores also hopes that the event can be bigger this year given the need to reshuffle events. The Pulling for the Arts that was scheduled for early May was one of the several fundraisers and events postponed due to the virus.

“We’re hoping to make it bigger it this year,” Flores said. “Pulling for the Arts in May is postponed for now. We’re discussing how to bring that along and we’re trying to bring that along so that we can keep funding a lot of the community events that we put on for the Permian Basin.”

Among the community programs that the museum is trying to keep going is Art 2 Go, which is a program designed to bring art education into the elementary schools.

The success of the event allows the museum to bring in exhibitions, free community art days and field trips as part of the Fine Arts Connection program and workshops for all ages. Those programs are all currently on hold.

As for the event itself, Flores added that the safety of the community is the top priority. In the event that things don’t improve by the time that October rolls around, she says that the schedule is flexible to change and wants to make sure that people can enjoy themselves with peace of mind.

“We’re always keeping the safety of our community in our minds,” Flores said. “If during this time that it’s still ongoing, we’ll definitely plan on moving it further down the line.”