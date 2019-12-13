  • December 13, 2019

Car Show

Richard Milburn Academy, 2419 N. County Road West No. 105, has scheduled a Festival of Hope Car Show, in conjunction with their student and staff organization Milburn Miracles, from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The car show will feature nearly a dozen categories of automobiles, live DJs and food trucks. Entry fees are donations of unwrapped toys, blankets, jackets, money or canned goods.

All proceeds raised go toward helping local families in need.

Milburn Miracles focuses on local community service and philanthropy.

For more information, call Juliet Carrera at 556-0273 or Mary Janssen at 614-1859 or email mjanssen@rma-tx.org.

