Quick Hits Aug. 22

Clay Shoot

The West Texas Food Bank has scheduled the second annual Clay Shoot to End Hunger from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Jake's Clays, 13301 FM-1379, Midland.

One in 10 will win a custom engraved limited edition Browning C CXS 12 gauge over/under. Shoot will be limited to 240 shooters.

For more information, call 570-0290.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y5dtddgx

Car Show

Taco Villa, 1710 E. Eighth St., has scheduled a car show from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Entry fee is $30.

Judging will begin at 11:30 a.m. Plaques will be presented to the Top 10 Cars.

Go online for the registration form or for more information.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y5tdjjjh

Fundraiser

The second annual OHS Band Boosters Mattress Fundraiser has been scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Floyd Gwin Park, 1015 N. County Road West.

Mattress brands: Simmons Beautyrest Black, BeautySleep, Restonic, Tranquility, Wellsville and more will be available for sale. Even adjustable frames, luxurious memory foam pillows and mattress protectors.

Every purchase benefits the Broncho band.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y4awm6tz

Parade

The West Texas Hispanic Heritage has scheduled the 16 De Septiembre Parade starting at 10 a.m. Sept. 14 at Odessa College, 201 W. University Blvd. The parade will continue South on Andrews Highway/Grant Avenue, ending at Ninth Street (ECISD Administration Building).

A Live Music and Awards event will follow at Club 20/20, 1023 S. Grant Ave.

Parade entry registration fees are: Float $40, truck/car $30, horse $20 and bicycle are free.

Awards presentations will include: Best Float, $500; Best Truck/Car, $150; Best Motorcycle, $75; Best Horse, $75; and Bicycle, $50.

For registration or more information, call Jesse Porras at 770-9423 or Delma Hernandez 269-2991.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y5jds2d9