  • April 9, 2020

Local news roundup

Local news roundup

Posted: Thursday, April 9, 2020 4:33 pm

oanews@oaoa.com

Stonegate Fellowship Odessa offers virtual Easter egg hunt

Stonegate Fellowship Odessa is hosting a virtual Easter egg hunt that is open to the public.

The website for the virtual Easter egg hunt can be found at tinyurl.com/wm5o5u8.

The contest is open from Thursday until midnight on Easter Sunday.

Prizes are awarded in the age-based competition.

 

Philanthropist, attorney bring social distance Easter egg hunts to Kermit

KERMIT Hundreds of needy Kermit children will get to wake up on Easter morning to their very own Easter egg hunt in their yards.

Texas philanthropist and attorney Cesar Ornelas announced that he would donate Easter eggs and candy to 200 needy Kermit children Sunday by hiding the eggs in their front yards very early on Easter morning. Cesar Ornelas grew up in very humble beginnings and is committed to helping children and families in need across Texas, New Mexico and Mexico.

“While our families are doing our part to combat the spread of coronavirus by staying home and social distancing, I wanted to bring some hope and joy to 200 children in Kermit on Easter morning with their very own social distancing Easter egg hunts,” Ornelas said in a news release. “These are troubling times, so it’s important to help our children still enjoy some normalcy, especially on the holiest day of the year for millions of Americans. Volunteers and myself will sanitarily hide the eggs and gifts very early on Easter morning so that children can wake up and hunt for eggs in their very own yards keeping them and their families safe.”

 

Odessa College closed for Good Friday, Easter holidays

In observance of Good Friday and the Easter holidays, the Odessa College main campus and extension sites will be closed April 10 to April 12.

 

