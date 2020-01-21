Quick Hits Jan. 21

  • January 21, 2020

Annual meeting

United Way of Odessa has scheduled its annual meeting from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 25 at MCM Grande FunDome Hotel, 6201 E. Business 20.

The United Way Board of Directors will present outcomes from the 2019 Campaign including Partner Agency Allocations, Venture Grant funding, and Campaign successes.

In addition, awards will be presented to volunteers, businesses, and constituents that gave time and monetary gifts to the United Way of Odessa in 2019.

Seating is open to the public.

Tickets are $35 per person or $250 for a table of 8.

To reserve a seat, call the United Way of Odessa office at 332-0941 or email csanchez@unitedwayodessa.org.

ON THE NET

>> unitedwayodessa.org

 

Scholarship

Permian Basin Area Foundation is pleased to announce the opening of the 2020–2021 scholarship application cycle.

Beginning Jan. 1, students and counselors were able to view eligibility and selection criteria for more than 80 scholarships through the application platform, AcademicWorks.

The application deadline is March 31.

Applicants are required to complete only one online application which will then place them in a pool of scholarships for which they may qualify. However, it will be very important to read all instructions because approximately one dozen scholarships are unique in their criteria with an outside application, a second essay or a different deadline.

At the 2019 scholarship dinner, PBAF announced more than $584,000 in scholarships to area students. The foundation anticipates awarding more than half a million dollars for the 2020-2021 academic year. These awards are made possible by numerous donors to the foundation’s scholarship funds in support of local talent pursuing higher education.

Go online to learn more about scholarships, grants, and the philanthropic work of donors partnering with Permian Basin Area Foundation or call 617-3213.

ON THE NET

>> pabf.org

