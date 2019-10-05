  • October 5, 2019

Quick Hits Oct. 5

Posted: Saturday, October 5, 2019 6:00 am

Trade Days

Briar Patch Trade Day has been scheduled for today and Sunday at the Ector County Coliseum, 4201 Andrews Highway, Buildings D & E. Doors open at 9 a.m. Oct. 5 and 10 a.m. Oct. 6.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y6369yko

 

Adventures in Art

The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled Adventures in Art from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Students ages 6-12 will first tour the new exhibition “Ukiyo-e to Shin Hanga: Japanese Woodcuts” then create their own Styrofoam print.

Adventures in Art is a monthly class implementing art appreciation and art history lessons with in studio hands-on experience.

Monthly activities vary monthly from printmaking to 3D design and even calligraphy.

The fee is $20 ($25 for ceramics) and must be paid in advance at the museum or over the phone.

Scholarships are available through the Neely Hunter Palmer Memorial Fund.

To register or for more information, call 550-9696 ext. 213.

ON THE NET

>> noelartmuseum.org

 

Walk to Fight Suicide

Permian Basin Out of the Darkness Walk, Walk to Fight Suicide, is scheduled from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Buffalo Wallow Park, 4100 E. 42nd St.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y237wg54

Garage sale

Senior Life Midland has scheduled the 30th annual Texas Size Garage Sale benefitting Midland Meals On Wheels Oct. 11-13 at 407 E. Scharbauer Drive, Midland.

Hours are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 11-12 and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 13.

Sponsorships are available.

Volunteers are also needed.

To volunteer or for more information, call 689-6693.

ON THE NET

>> seniorlifemidland.org

Dia De Los Muertos

Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled Dia De Los Muertos Community Art Day from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 2.

There will be a screening of the movie "Coco" (12:30 p.m.), hands-on art activities, performances, music by Mariachi Armonia and refreshments.

The event is free and open to the public.

For information, call 550-9696 ext. 213 or email education@noelartmuseum.org.

ON THE NET

>> noelartmuseum.org

 

>> FROM STAFF REPORTS

