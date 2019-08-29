  • August 29, 2019

Performers bringing K-pop to county fair

A county fair in West Texas is not the first place one thinks to find gatherings of people celebrating Korean culture.

Fairgoers can expect the unexpected at this year’s Permian Basin Fair and Exposition due in part to the growing popularity of South Korean pop music, or K-pop for short, on the global stage.

Bands like BTS have sold out stadiums in North America and made history as the first K-pop act to perform on stages at the American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards and Saturday Night Live.

The seven-member South Korean boy band’s album “Love Yourself: Tear” also earned a nomination at the 2019 Grammy Awards in the Best Recording Package category.

Language is not a barrier for fans who are not fluent in Korean.

After weeks of preparing, local dancers are ready to burn the stage with moves that mirror their favorite pop idol performances at the Permian Basin Fair.

Margret Ayala is the organizer behind the K-pop events taking place beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Ector County Coliseum in Barn B.

More than 20 performances are planned for the dance showcase and a K-pop random play dance game will follow the event.

Random plays are hosted around the world and are like flash mobs, but with less organization needed between dancers beforehand. Various clips of K-pop songs are played for the audience and whoever knows the choreography can jump on the stage and join in.

“It’s not a contest,” Ayala said. “It’s a way for people to come and make new friends who have something in common with them.”

Ayala debuted her business Koreabootique last year at the Permian Basin Comic Con X as a way to connect the West Texas fandom with band merchandise and fashion items trending in South Korea. She and her 17-year-old daughter have been K-pop fans for about five years. They were introduced to the genre after Ayala’s 70-year-old mother, who enjoys watching Korean dramas, played music from a band called Big Bang.

She said K-pop is contagious and introduces listeners to an entirely new world.

After setting up shop, she began looking for other ways to bring the West Texas K-pop community together and hosted a dance showcase last month at Music City Mall.

Videos from the event show high attendance and energized fans.

Efrain Rosas travels from Andrews to participate in Koreabootique’s events and has rehearsed dances for songs by artists like EXO and Chung Ha.

“I turn into a whole other person when I dance to K-pop,” he said. “I’m usually shy, but I’m more confident on stage.”

Rosas said the genre is full of positive and motivational lyrics.

“I think K-pop really helps people express themselves, show their true colors to other people and love themselves,” he said. “I hope K-pop can find its way to everybody.”

His dance partner, Siqi Zhang, said she is drawn to Korean music because of the impressive range of dance moves, styles and voices.

“Their voices are amazing; it’s like magic,” she said.

Zhang has lived in Los Angeles, China and now attends Permian High School in Odessa.

She plans on also performing difficult choreography seen in BTS’ music video “Mic Drop.”

“I’m feeling really excited because it’s so much fun to be on the stage,” she said.

Koreabootique will have a booth set up during the fair’s duration with band merchandise, Korean stationary items and more for anyone looking to bring home a less traditional souvenir.

Contact Courtney Borchert at cborchert@oaoa.com or by calling 432-333-7768.

