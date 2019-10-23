  • October 23, 2019

Quick Hits Oct. 23

Posted: Wednesday, October 23, 2019 5:30 am

Don’t forget to vote

Early voting continues with the 2019 constitutional amendments election.

Election Day is Nov. 5 but voters can avoid the lines and vote early.

Early voting is 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today to Friday and Monday to Oct. 30 and for 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 at the Ector County Courthouse Annex.

There are 10 propositions on the ballot.

For a column explaining the props visit tinyurl.com/y27ukcq4.

Program and Art Night

The Ector County Independent School District Fine Arts has scheduled the following events for Thursday.

  • Milam Family Art Night: 4:45 p.m. at Milam Magnet Elementary, 640 College Ave.
  • Goliad Elementary Fifth Grade Program: 6 p.m. at Goliad Elementary; 501 E. 52nd St.

All events are admission free.

For more information, email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

PTA Fall Festival

Dr. Lee Buice Elementary, ECISD and Dr. Lee Buice Elementary PTA have scheduled a fall festival from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Buice, 1800 E. 87th St.

There will be game booths, food, themed basket silent auction and more.

Go online for more information.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y6xomo7z

Tom Lea Day

The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled Tom Lea Day at 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday in the museum's Sensory Garden.

Learn to dance country two step and learn about the artist.

See Tom Lea's Stampede in all its glory in the McKnight Gallery.

The event is free for those 18 and older. Drinks and snacks will be provided.

For more information, call 550-9696.

ON THE NET

>> noelartmuseum.org

Fall Festival

UTPB STEM Academy, 4901 E. University Blvd., has schedule STEM Academy Fall Festival from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the UTPB courtyard.

There will be concessions, games, silent auction, obstacle course and more.

The event is open to the public.

ON THE NET

>> utpb.edu

