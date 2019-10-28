  • October 28, 2019

Family Dollar to open store in Wink

Family Dollar to open store in Wink

More Information

>> Family Dollar website

Posted: Monday, October 28, 2019 5:10 pm

Family Dollar to open store in Wink oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Family Dollar has announced plans for a grand opening in Wink at 111 Hendricks Blvd.

In addition to providing everyday low prices and a broad assortment of necessities, the new store will include $1 Dollar Tree merchandise, additional freezers and coolers and an expanded selection of food, beauty and essentials, household products, and seasonal items, a news release said.

There will be a grand opening celebration for the community from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 2. The event will feature gift basket raffles, giveaways, free samples and family fun entertainment. In addition, the first 50 customers on Saturday will receive a gift card and a reusable shopping bag.

A store of this size typically employs six to 10 associates. Interested applicants can apply online at www.FamilyDollar.com/careers or by visiting the store location.

Family Dollar stores are open seven days a week and offer everyday items for the entire family in an easy-to-shop neighborhood location, a news release said. 

Posted in on Monday, October 28, 2019 5:10 pm. | Tags: , ,

