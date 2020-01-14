  • January 14, 2020

Quick Hits Jan. 14, 2020 - Odessa American: Local News

Quick Hits Jan. 14, 2020

Posted: Tuesday, January 14, 2020 6:30 am

Odessa American

Candidate forum

The Ector County Republican Party has scheduled a Citizen Candidate Forum for Ector County candidates at 5:30 p.m. today at Odessa College, Saulsbury Building, 201 W. University Building.

For more information, call 559-7066.

 

Luncheon forum

The Ector Republican Women have scheduled a luncheon forum for Congressional District 11 Candidates at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Odessa Country Club, 1 Fairway Drive.

Lunch is $20. RSVP and prepayment is required.

Go online to RSVP or text 889-1204 or 528-2831.

ON THE NET

>> ecrwoodessa.com

 

Exhibit

The Museum of the Southwest, 1705 W Missouri Ave, Midland, presents Vaquero: Genesis of the Texas Cowboy, an exhibition created by the Wittliff Collections at the Alkek Library, Texas State University-San Marcos, presented in partnership with Humanities Texas, the state affiliate for the National Endowment for the Humanities.

The exhibition will be available through Friday.

In the early 1970’s, noted Texas historian Joe Frantz offered Bill Wittliff a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity – to visit a ranch in northern Mexico where the vaqueros still worked cattle in traditional ways. Wittliff photographed the vaqueros as they went about daily chores that had changed little since the first Mexican cow herders learned to work cattle from a horse’s back. Wittliff captured a way of life that now exists only in memory and in the photographs included in this exhibition. The exhibition features 62 digital carbon prints with bilingual narrative text that reveal the muscle, sweat and drama that went into roping a calf in thick brush or breaking a wild horse in the saddle.

Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

For information, call 683-2882.

ON THE NET

>> museumsw.org

 

Dinner and performance

The Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale has scheduled a SoundBites Dinner and “From East To West” performance Jan. 25 in the Rea-Greathouse at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 N. FM 1788, Midland.

Dinner starts at 6 p.m. and concert at 7 p.m. Dinner includes sides, dessert and beverages. A cash bar is available inside the dining room.

Dinner tickets are $26 each (available on a first-come-first-served basis).

Concert tickets start at $10 and students are free.

For dinner tickets, call 552-4437.

For concert tickets, call 800-514-3849.

ON THE NET

>> mosc.org or tinyurl.com/sbvskdb

Posted in on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 6:30 am.

