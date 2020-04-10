Local nurses fight COVID in Boston

Kristi Glumpler, Melissa Stevens, Elena Dobson and Marissa Sierra left Friday afternoon and Racheal Holmes was going Saturday, Madison Tate, director of marketing and community relations at ORMC, said.

They’re from the medical-surgical, operating room and critical care units.

The call for volunteers came from Steward Health Care, which owns ORMC, as a general mass call for help, Tate said.

Supporters and family members were outside Midland International Air and Spaceport Friday with signs, well wishes and a prayer from Tyler Press, head of school at First Odessa Christian Academy.

“Boston is experiencing a drastic increase in COVID cases which are overrunning those area hospitals and so they sent out a call for help. And of course (it was) absolutely optional and we were lucky that some of our nurses jumped on and were willing to go down there and help them at this time,” Tate said.

“It’s been, I’m sure, very emotional for these ladies,” she added. “They have families and stuff here, so that’s why I think we wanted to make sure we were out here to show they’re supported in our community.”

Tate said the nurses will be gone for about a month. She said she doesn’t know if that will be adjusted should the situation get worse.

Glumpler, who has worked in a variety of nursing capacities for 16 years, is currently a med/surg nurse.

“It was an opportunity to help where I’m needed and doing what I love to do every day as a nurse,” Glumpler said.

She said she wasn’t sure how many hospitals they would be assigned to.

“I am excited and scared and missing my husband already. I’m a newlywed. I just got married May 3 of last year,” Glumpler said.

Marissa Sierra, who has been a nurse for a little more than 15 years, said she is currently in medical-surgical and telemetry.

She decided to volunteer after watching other nurses struggle and pour their hearts out about how bad things were up there. Sierra added that she felt the urge to help.

Her three children, two grandchildren, husband and parents were on hand for the sendoff.

“I feel good,” Sierra said. “The only thing, I guess, that’s hard is leaving my family. I don’t feel scared of what I’m possibly facing. I feel more sad about leaving my family.”

Because some services have been postponed at ORMC, there aren’t a lot of nurses working right now. Medical-surgical has been steady, so they have kept working, but “we definitely have enough people to help other places,” Sierra said.

Christina Kulbaga, a registered nurse and clinical coordinator for the telemetry floor, said the nurses are showing excellence in servitude.

“... I’m truly honored that these are some of my coworkers. I love them and I wish them the best. God’s bigger than COVID-19 ...,” Kulbaga said.

Press said he was asked to give a prayer before the nurses took off.

“There’s a group prayer for ORMC every morning and I actually have the privilege of leading that. And so when they told me some of the nurses were volunteering to go provide services in Massachusetts, they asked if I would come out and lead prayer today and I was honored to do so,” Press said.

He said what the nurses are doing is completely selfless.

“They took an oath going into healthcare that they would provide services for those in need and I think this truly speaks to the mentality of West Texas” that we’re always willing to help when there’s a problem, Press said.

“They are four great examples of what it means to be a West Texas nurse and they’re taking that to another state and I know that they’re going to do fantastic. I’m very proud to be from their hometown,” he added.