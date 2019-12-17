Permian Basin Rehab Center hosts annual Christmas Carnival

For nearly a decade, Lenette Jimenez of Odessa and her son have attended the annual Permian Basin Rehab Center Christmas Carnival.

The mother of 9-year-old Prometheus Jimenez and 8-year-old Samara Jimenez looked on as her children had their faces painted.

Lenette Jimenez said her and her children look forward to attending the PBRC Christmas Carnival.

“It’s a good event that they do every year that they put on for the kids,” Jimenez said. “It gives the kids a chance to interact with their therapist on a more personal level, instead of when they are with them while they are in therapy. They get to interact with other patients. It’s just a really good event.”

The PBRC Christmas Carnival features free food, games, prizes, face painting and balloons.

Kim Ortega, PBRC executive director, expected 200 to 300 people to attend Tuesday’s Christmas Carnival at the MCM FunDome. Ortega also explained there are more than 60 people working and volunteering at the event.

“We started doing a Christmas party for our patients probably 20 years ago,” Ortega said. “It has grown bigger over the years and then we moved to the FunDome years ago. It’s just turned into a really big fun party for our patients and their families.”

Ortega said a couple months of planning goes into the event.

Within the first 30 minutes of Tuesday’s event, there were a hundred people in attendance and Ortega said it’s rewarding to see all the PBRC patients and their families celebrating the holidays.

“It makes us happy that our patients and their families can have something fun to do,” Ortega said. “Our patients have to work really hard when they are at the rehab center and in therapy. We are trying to get them to do things they can’t do or things that are hard for them.

“This is a chance for them to have fun and be kids. It’s a special gift that we give to our patients and families at Christmas.”