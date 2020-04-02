ECRW provides masks to first responders

Members of the Ector County Republican Women are hoping to help them stay safe by providing masks.

On Thursday, the group presented the masks to Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis in a small ceremony at the home of one of their members.

The group made over 200 masks to donate to the first responders.

“We sent a text out to the ladies of the Ector County Republican Women and asked them if they would join us into making masks because we heard that the first responders were running short,” ECRW president Sherry Hurt said. “So we wanted to jump in and do what we can to help fight the coronavirus shortages that we were experiencing here in Odessa. These ladies jumped in. They’re seamstresses. They bought materials and taught each other how to make them and found out the medical way to make these correctly so that these would hold up correctly.”

Around 20 people pitched in to help make the masks and they plan to continue making more to donate.

“These ladies said they were going to keep making them as long as they could,” Hurt said. “We’re just proud of them for jumping and filling in a gap. We want our sheriffs and everyone to be safe in the community.”

The masks were made in the last two weeks.

“One of our newest members recruited her whole family to help out,” Hurt said. “She got her sister, her sister in-law and daughter.”

Hurt was glad of her group’s skills to be able to produce a decent number of masks in just a short amount of time.

“These ladies are wonderful,” Hurt said. “The sheriff is one of our patron members and him being one of our patrons makes us like him even more. Our members have great seamstress skills that I do not have. Judy taught people how to make them.”

Griffis said the donation was very gratifying.

“It’s very heartwarming that these ladies as members of our community are doing things to help us,” Griffis said. “We have contact with the public that every day citizens don’t have and many times we have to go hands-on. Last month, we had a deputy that made contact with a lady who tested positive at a later date with her husband. Nobody was expecting this situation that we have and it’s new to everyone. Each and every day, there’s new information that comes to us. But it’s very heartwarming.”