Students conduct letter, card writing campaign

A group of Student Council, International Baccalaureate, National Honor Society members and other Odessa High School students came together this week to write letters to first responders and families of victims of the Aug. 31 mass shooting.

Spanish teacher and Spanish Honor Society sponsor Yesenia Barajas said it was the students that drove everything.

“They’re the ones who drive us and motivate us,” Barajas said. “We listen and as long as they’re willing to do the work, we help out. We show up.”

“Saturday, literally as everything was happening and afterwards, we have a GroupMe account with our student council officers and members that are in the class and they all were (saying), ‘Miss, what are we going to do? What can we do? We don’t just want to sit here. We want to do something,’ so it was just very emotional just the reactions,” Barajas added.

Some students were coming to the cafeteria later Thursday evening to write cards or letters because of practices or other events they were attending, Barajas said.

One participant asked an educator in the hallway if they could come in and write a card.

If people in the community want to write a sympathy card or letter, they can drop them off at the OHS welcome center.

“We can go ahead and leave the box up there. We will collect them, organize them to whoever they are going to go to and then deliver them in that form or fashion,” Barajas said.

Plans are to send them out this coming week.

Andrea Escobedo, a 17-year-old senior, said she participated because she feels there needs to be hope in the community and people need to feel safe again.

“… We need to bring back our city as a whole and become stronger and feel safer and be as one and talk to the victims and tell them that we’re here for them during their loss and also thank the responders for everything that they have done by making us feel safe and by thanking them for protecting us because there is a silence and now our voices can be heard,” Escobedo said.

Emily Kincheloe, also a 17-year-old senior, said she thought the letter writing event was a great idea.

“My dad was (in) law enforcement and I know he really liked it when people did stuff like this and my church during spring break we go around and give snacks to all the law enforcement around Odessa. I just think it’s really fun because it puts a smile on their face and like they don’t get the credit they deserve, but I think I just might be biased,” Kincheloe said.

“… Our student council, we just wanted to do so much but we couldn’t do as much as we really wanted to and I think this is just a great way for us to put into words how thankful we are for our first responders,” Kincheloe added.

Caitlynn Almance, also a 17-year-old senior, said this is a way for students to step out into the community.

“I feel like everybody’s first turning to money. They’re trying to raise money for the victims and I feel like that’s awesome. However, I think we all wanted to take a different route in helping and I know so many people were affected. I know we had so many friends working during the time and I feel like those people can never unsee what they saw, so I feel like it was a different approach to help those cope with what happened. The first responders, I don’t think it’s anything they’ve ever seen before, at least here, so that’s definitely something so scary. They are so amazing for protecting our community and giving us a sense of safety. And the families that were affected, it is a tragedy and they can’t get back the lives that they lost. I feel like it’s really our community’s job to comfort them as much as we can,” Almance said.