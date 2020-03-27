  • March 27, 2020

Midland College offers special 5-week mini-mester

Posted: Friday, March 27, 2020 6:50 pm

Midland College is offering a special five-week session targeted for high school juniors and seniors as well as current university and college students.

The special session enables students to earn up to 4 hours of college credit FAST. The session begins on April 14 and ends on May 15.

All classes will be offered online and include courses in art appreciation, English, music appreciation, Spanish, math, government, history, kinesiology, psychology, public speaking and medical terminology.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we realize students are having to stay home for the rest of the spring semester, so we wanted to offer them an opportunity to gain some college hours,” said Dr. Damon Kennedy, MC vice president of Instructional Services, in a news release. “There are also students who may have planned to work this summer and are now unable to find jobs. Midland College offers courses at a much lower cost than the equivalent courses at four-year universities. For these reasons, we are offering this special opportunity in the midst of all this uncertainty. Even if students are enrolled in another college or university, they are still welcome to take advantage of this special opportunity.”

In addition, Midland College is offering a $100 scholarship to students who enroll in the special 5-week term by April 6 and whose permanent address is in Midland County. Students do not need to apply for the scholarship; it will be awarded automatically.

Posted in on Friday, March 27, 2020 6:50 pm.

