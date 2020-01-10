TAKE 3 takes the stage

A concert to benefit the Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale is scheduled Thursday in Midland and features a popular and lively group, TAKE 3.

The annual benefit concert has featured a number of big names including Asleep at the Wheel, The Ten Tenors and Home Free.

Press materials on TAKE 3 detail that the group has a flair for the wild and unexpected and uses a rigorous classical music background “infused with rock-star charisma. Their infectious and down to earth onstage personalities leave an indelible mark on captivated crowds as they delight with pop hits, jazz, movie themes and classical favorites.”

The group’s website, take3music.com, details more on the members.

>> Lindsay Deutsch is a violinist, who is presently touring as a solo violinist with Yanni having just finished up tours with him throughout North America, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, and Abu Dhabi. Future tours will include Indonesia, China and more.

Deutsch frequently appears as guest soloist with American and Canadian symphonies. Her performance of Astor Piazzolla “Four Seasons of Buenos Aires” with the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Jeffrey Kahane, was selected for NPR’s Symphony Cast Program. Her movie credits include playing the solo violin sound track for the movie, “The Good Shepherd” starring Robert De Niro.

Deutsch received her education from the Colburn Conservatory in Los Angeles, where she studied under Robert Lipsett. Deutsch plays on an 1845 Jean-Baptiste Vuillaume violin.

>> Irene Kim on piano. Kim has been praised for her “vitality and charm” and “authoritative inevitability” by the Peninsula Review and her “superior technique and delicate sensibility” by the Korea Times. Her performances have been heard across North America and Europe in recitals, chamber ensembles, and as a soloist with top orchestras around the globe.

Kim garnered the Franz Liszt First Prize in the Liszt-Garrison International Young Artist competition and top prizes in the Carmel Music Society, Korean Concert Society, Yale Gordon Concerto, and Russell C. Wonderlic competitions amongst others, she gave subsequent performances at venues such as the Kennedy Center, Wilshire Ebell Theatre, Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, Centro Cultural del Antiguo Instituto, Luckman Theatre, and the Library of Congress. She has also made appearances at the Banff Centre for the Arts Festival, Gijón International Piano Festival, Piano Festival Northwest, Seminars at the Colburn School, Columbia Chalice Concert Series, An die Musik LIVE, American Liszt Society Conferences, and also as a member of the Young Artists Guild.

>> Lila Yang is a cellist raised in California who began cello studies at age 6. Yang received a scholarship to attend The Juilliard School in 2008 under the tutelage of David Soyer. Her Juilliard string trio toured internationally to give master classes, fundraising concerts, and perform for the Peace Corps and Embassy in Costa Rica in 2011. Yang’s chamber and orchestral performances have taken her to venues such as Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center’s Avery Fisher Hall, Alice Tully Hall, Walt Disney Concert Hall as well as stages across Germany, Spain, and France.

Yang serves as faculty at DBHS, Cal State Music Clinic, HOPE, OCCE, and Junior Chamber Music. Lila is recognized most for her “eloquent phrasing, and unique singing tone” and remains an active soloist, chamber musician, freelance orchestra musician, music outreach advocate, and teacher.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit mosc.org or call 432-563-0921.