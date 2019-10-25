Quick Hits Oct. 25

Don’t forget to vote

Early voting continues with the 2019 constitutional amendments election.

Election Day is Nov. 5 but voters can avoid the lines and vote early.

Early voting is 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Monday to Wednesday and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Nov. 1 at the Ector County Courthouse Annex.

There are 10 propositions on the ballot.

For a column explaining the props visit tinyurl.com/y27ukcq4.

Downtown market

A Downtown Street Market has been scheduled for today and Saturday at 619 N. Grant Ave.

The Street Food Party and Night Market will take place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. today.

Coffee and Brunch and Daytime Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

There will be artists, food, coffee, brunch, craftsman and vendors.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/yxfbuea5

Runnin’ for Rescues

The Lone Star Sanctuary for Animals has scheduled Runnin’ for Rescues 5K from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Midland College, 3600 N. Garfield St., Midland.

There will be pet costume pictures and grab bags. All of the proceeds go to helping find resident animals find their fur-ever homes.

Sponsorships are available.

Cost is $25 donation for adults, $15 for kids between 6-12 and free and kids under 6. Extra donations are always welcome.

For more information, call 683-7387.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y3fq4uxn

Drug disposal

The Midessa Community Alliance Coalition has scheduled Odessa-National DEA Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Odessa Police Department, 205 N. Grant Ave.

Bring unused and expired prescription drugs for safe and anonymous disposal.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y3x4fr9b

Free trees

Oncor and the Arbor Day Foundation’s Energy-Saving Trees Program are giving away more than 8,000 free trees to Oncor customers.

Oncor customers can receive up to two free trees per household now through Nov. 1.

ON THE NET

>> arborday.org/oncor