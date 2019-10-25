  • October 25, 2019

Quick Hits Oct. 25 - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Quick Hits Oct. 25

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, October 25, 2019 5:30 am

Quick Hits Oct. 25 oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Don’t forget to vote

Early voting continues with the 2019 constitutional amendments election.

Election Day is Nov. 5 but voters can avoid the lines and vote early.

Early voting is 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Monday to Wednesday and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Nov. 1 at the Ector County Courthouse Annex.

There are 10 propositions on the ballot.

For a column explaining the props visit tinyurl.com/y27ukcq4.

 

Downtown market

A Downtown Street Market has been scheduled for today and Saturday at 619 N. Grant Ave.

The Street Food Party and Night Market will take place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. today.

Coffee and Brunch and Daytime Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

There will be artists, food, coffee, brunch, craftsman and vendors.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/yxfbuea5

 

Runnin’ for Rescues

The Lone Star Sanctuary for Animals has scheduled Runnin’ for Rescues 5K from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Midland College, 3600 N. Garfield St., Midland.

There will be pet costume pictures and grab bags. All of the proceeds go to helping find resident animals find their fur-ever homes.

Sponsorships are available.

Cost is $25 donation for adults, $15 for kids between 6-12 and free and kids under 6. Extra donations are always welcome.

For more information, call 683-7387.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y3fq4uxn

 

Drug disposal

The Midessa Community Alliance Coalition has scheduled Odessa-National DEA Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Odessa Police Department, 205 N. Grant Ave.

Bring unused and expired prescription drugs for safe and anonymous disposal.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y3x4fr9b

 

Free trees

Oncor and the Arbor Day Foundation’s Energy-Saving Trees Program are giving away more than 8,000 free trees to Oncor customers.

Oncor customers can receive up to two free trees per household now through Nov. 1.

ON THE NET

>> arborday.org/oncor

Posted in on Friday, October 25, 2019 5:30 am. | Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Fair
34°
Humidity: 71%
Winds: NW at 12mph
Feels Like: 25°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 60°/Low 34°
Sunshine. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 30s.

saturday

weather
High 76°/Low 45°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 40s.

sunday

weather
High 82°/Low 42°
Sunshine. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]