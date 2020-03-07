  • March 7, 2020

McCord applies life lessons - Odessa American: Local News

McCord applies life lessons

Minister emphasizes spiritual discipline for New Year

Posted: Saturday, March 7, 2020 3:30 am

McCord applies life lessons By Bob Campbell bcampbell@oaoa.com Odessa American

GREENWOOD Daniel McCord and his wife Angela learned a lot from their experience as house parents at the Westview Boys Home in Hollis, Okla.

“We emphasized the idea of family lifestyle things as simple as sitting around the table and having dinner together, the value of relationships within the family and being able to talk to one another and communicate,” said McCord, minister of Greenwood Church of Christ since 2012.

“We gained the ability to read people by the way they react to situations. They may not be saying what they feel, but we can tell when they’re struggling by their body language and by spending time with them. I was at the home for five years, but I grew up 15 years in that time.”

McCord is a 40-year-old native of Great Bend, Kan., who graduated from the Sunset International Bible Institute in Lubbock and was a youth minister at churches in Breckenridge, Port Lavaca and Duncan, Okla., before serving at the boys’ home. He and his wife have two children.

McCord’s 9501 FM 307 church averages 50-70 people at its 10:30 a.m. Sunday services. “I just did a series on ‘Vision 2020,’” he said in early February.

“Our focus in this New Year is on how to grow as Christians and develop spiritual discipline through the knowledge and understanding of what the Bible teaches about moral standards and expectations and how to develop those standards into a deeper relationship with God.

“We can have that relationship if we understand the one who created and designed us and if we understand his desire for us and his expectations for our lives,” he said. “It can be difficult in the world we live in, but it becomes easier when we surround ourselves with Christians who encourage and help us.”

Church Elder Brad Hanlan said McCord “is one of the most caring preachers I have known.

“He has a heart for God and a desire to teach others about God,” Hanlan said. “He has close relationships with all the church members.

“Daniel allows you to be his friend, which is an unusual trait in a preacher. So many people put them on a pedestal, but he doesn’t want that. When he has problems, he’s open to share those with you. He wants people to know him as a person. His elevation is strictly based on his knowledge of the Bible.”

Bob Campbell is a reporter for the Odessa American covering Religion and Lifestyle in the Permian Basin.

