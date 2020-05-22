TxDOT urges drivers to plan sober rides ahead of Memorial Day weekend

As COVID-19 orders are relaxed in many parts of the state and more Texans return to the roads, the Texas Department of Transportation’s “Plan While You Can” campaign is reminding drivers to make a sober ride part of their Memorial Day weekend plans, a TxDOT press release detailed.

TxDOT’s alternatives options include designate a sober driver, contact a cab or ride-share service, use public transit or spend the night.

“The long weekend should be an enjoyable start to summer, and we understand more and more people are beginning to venture out,” TxDOT Executive Director James Bass stated in a press release. “But if you plan to drink alcohol, please know it is vital that you plan ahead for a sober ride. Without a doubt, planning for a sober ride home, will help prevent senseless tragedies and save lives.”

During last year’s Memorial Day weekend in Texas, there were reportedly 360 DUI-alcohol related traffic collisions in Texas. Those collisions killed 16 people and seriously injured another 34.