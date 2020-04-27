  • April 27, 2020

THECB, foundations to benefit student emergency aid programs - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

THECB, foundations to benefit student emergency aid programs

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, April 27, 2020 3:29 pm

THECB, foundations to benefit student emergency aid programs oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

AUSTIN The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, Greater Texas Foundation, and Trellis Foundation launched the collaborative Texas Emergency Aid Grant Program to support students across Texas public, private, and nonprofit higher education institutions during the COVID-19 crisis.

The goal of this public-private partnership is to raise up to $2 million to support the state’s two- and four-year institutions with block grants of $10,000 to $35,000, depending on the size and need of each institution and its student body. These grants are designed to expand existing emergency aid programs offered by Texas higher education institutions and complement the federal funds provided by the recently passed CARES Act by providing resources for capacity-building support of emergency aid programs or to fill gaps through direct emergency student aid, a news release said.

The Coordinating Board’s primary role in the COVID-19 crisis has been to act as a facilitator, partner and advocate for institutions of higher education and the students they serve. The Texas Emergency Aid Grant Program will provide much-needed assistance to many of the colleges and universities that collectively serve nearly 1.6 million students across the state.

The Texas Higher Education Foundation will serve as the fiscal agent for the Texas Emergency Aid Grant Program, working to identify additional sources of funds that may be used as a match to private philanthropic dollars, such as the anchor funding donations by GTF and Trellis of $500,000 and $200,000, respectively. Individuals may also join this effort by contributing online.

The Texas Higher Education Foundation will manage the Texas Emergency Aid Grant Program, with the aim of supporting as many Texas colleges and universities affected by COVID-19 pandemic related disruptions as possible. Based upon availability of funds, institutions will be prioritized, and grant amounts will be scaled based on two criteria, first the financial need of the institution’s student body, and second the size of the institution’s student body This will ensure that resources are meeting as many of the needs as possible across Texas higher education institutions. The grant application will be made available online through the THECB website or THEF website.

Posted in on Monday, April 27, 2020 3:29 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
91°
Humidity: 20%
Winds: S at 14mph
Feels Like: 91°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 96°/Low 66°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 60s.

tuesday

weather
High 99°/Low 62°
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 60s.

wednesday

weather
High 82°/Low 55°
Sunny and windy. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]