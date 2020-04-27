THECB, foundations to benefit student emergency aid programs

The goal of this public-private partnership is to raise up to $2 million to support the state’s two- and four-year institutions with block grants of $10,000 to $35,000, depending on the size and need of each institution and its student body. These grants are designed to expand existing emergency aid programs offered by Texas higher education institutions and complement the federal funds provided by the recently passed CARES Act by providing resources for capacity-building support of emergency aid programs or to fill gaps through direct emergency student aid, a news release said.

The Coordinating Board’s primary role in the COVID-19 crisis has been to act as a facilitator, partner and advocate for institutions of higher education and the students they serve. The Texas Emergency Aid Grant Program will provide much-needed assistance to many of the colleges and universities that collectively serve nearly 1.6 million students across the state.

The Texas Higher Education Foundation will serve as the fiscal agent for the Texas Emergency Aid Grant Program, working to identify additional sources of funds that may be used as a match to private philanthropic dollars, such as the anchor funding donations by GTF and Trellis of $500,000 and $200,000, respectively. Individuals may also join this effort by contributing online.

The Texas Higher Education Foundation will manage the Texas Emergency Aid Grant Program, with the aim of supporting as many Texas colleges and universities affected by COVID-19 pandemic related disruptions as possible. Based upon availability of funds, institutions will be prioritized, and grant amounts will be scaled based on two criteria, first the financial need of the institution’s student body, and second the size of the institution’s student body This will ensure that resources are meeting as many of the needs as possible across Texas higher education institutions. The grant application will be made available online through the THECB website or THEF website.