So You Think You Can Dance Live! coming to WNPAC

Stephanie Sosa and her brother Ezra are part of the live show and it may be the first time siblings have made it to the top 10, said Caroline Stegner, director at Rogers & Cowan media relations. This is part of a 40-city tour.

The Season 16 tour lineup includes following Top 10 finalists Baily “Bailrok” Munoz, Mariah Russell, Gino Cosculluela, Sophie Pittman, Madison Jordan, Ezra Sosa, Anna Linstruth, Benjamin Castro, Stephanie Sosa, and Eddie Hoyt. Also joining the Top 10 finalists are two of Dance’s All-Stars, Lauren Froderman and Cyrus Spencer.

Sosa, who said she has been dancing since she was a little girl, made it to the live show through a dance academy where dancers either make it or get cut. Each day was a different style until they narrowed it down to 10 dancers to come back a couple of months later to perform in live shows.

“It’s constant stress the entire time, but it’s completely worth it — the recognition and the friends that you gain. Once you make the live shows, you become like a family. You’re together from the beginning to the end of this year. When we all made it, we became a family. … It’s been awesome,” Sosa said in a phone interview.

She added that having her brother as part of the troupe has been amazing. The two are from Orem, Utah. She said Utah has an “enormous dance community.”

Once you get on tour, it’s about having fun and going out dancing and there’s no more stress.

“It’s so fun to see everyone in their element doing their own thing,” she said.

Sosa said she’s hoping to get on Dancing with the Stars or other entertainment opportunities.

The show will feature this season’s most popular routines, as well as original pieces created specifically for the nationwide tour. Industrial Media’s 19 Entertainment and Dick Clark Productions will present audiences across the country with the opportunity to experience live the action brought into their living rooms each week on the beloved summer series, with a variety of sizzling, one-of-a-kind dance routines they have come to enjoy and expect from their favorite dancers, the Wagner Noel website said.