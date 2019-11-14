  • November 14, 2019

So You Think You Can Dance Live! coming to WNPAC - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

So You Think You Can Dance Live! coming to WNPAC

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, November 14, 2019 11:46 am

So You Think You Can Dance Live! coming to WNPAC oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

So You Think You Can Dance Live! is coming to the Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Monday. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Stephanie Sosa and her brother Ezra are part of the live show and it may be the first time siblings have made it to the top 10, said Caroline Stegner, director at Rogers & Cowan media relations. This is part of a 40-city tour.

The Season 16 tour lineup includes following Top 10 finalists Baily “Bailrok” Munoz, Mariah Russell, Gino Cosculluela, Sophie Pittman, Madison Jordan, Ezra Sosa, Anna Linstruth, Benjamin Castro, Stephanie Sosa, and Eddie Hoyt. Also joining the Top 10 finalists are two of Dance’s All-Stars, Lauren Froderman and Cyrus Spencer.

Sosa, who said she has been dancing since she was a little girl, made it to the live show through a dance academy where dancers either make it or get cut. Each day was a different style until they narrowed it down to 10 dancers to come back a couple of months later to perform in live shows.

“It’s constant stress the entire time, but it’s completely worth it — the recognition and the friends that you gain. Once you make the live shows, you become like a family. You’re together from the beginning to the end of this year. When we all made it, we became a family. … It’s been awesome,” Sosa said in a phone interview.

She added that having her brother as part of the troupe has been amazing. The two are from Orem, Utah. She said Utah has an “enormous dance community.”

Once you get on tour, it’s about having fun and going out dancing and there’s no more stress.

“It’s so fun to see everyone in their element doing their own thing,” she said. 

 Sosa said she’s hoping to get on Dancing with the Stars or other entertainment opportunities.

The show will feature this season’s most popular routines, as well as original pieces created specifically for the nationwide tour. Industrial Media’s 19 Entertainment and Dick Clark Productions will present audiences across the country with the opportunity to experience live the action brought into their living rooms each week on the beloved summer series, with a variety of sizzling, one-of-a-kind dance routines they have come to enjoy and expect from their favorite dancers, the Wagner Noel website said.

Posted in on Thursday, November 14, 2019 11:46 am. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
53°
Humidity: 40%
Winds: NE at 18mph
Feels Like: 48°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 53°/Low 32°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s.

friday

weather
High 60°/Low 39°
Sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s.

saturday

weather
High 66°/Low 42°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]