  • December 23, 2019

Empty Stocking beats goal by $20,000

Empty Stocking beats goal by $20,000

Fund helps needy Odessa families at Christmas

EMPTY STOCKING

In memory of Tom G. Llanez $200

Kenneth Haynes $100

Lester Goddard $300

Ronnie Lewis and Elma Bird $350

Morales & Associates $500

Ann Becker $400

AIM Media Texas (Odessa American) $1,000

Fred & Carol Nelle $50

Basin Packer Co. $1,000

West Texas State Bank $55

Cyrena Boggs $100

Lacrita Phillips $500

Robert Halbrook $100

Anonymous matching challenge $35,000

Today’s Total .......... $39,655

Previous Total ........ $83,760

Grand Total ............. $123.415

WANT TO HELP?

>> Donations to the Empty Stocking Fund may be mailed or delivered to the Salvation Army Community Center, 810 E. 11th St., 79761.

Donate online at tinyurl. com/ybgnwnzw >> Want to know more? Call 3320738.

WHAT IS IT?

>> Stocking Fund was created by the Odessa American in 1995 and has raised more than $1.9 million.

Empty Stocking funds enable the Salvation Army to provide toys and food baskets to needy families in Odessa. >> This year’s goal was $100,000.

Posted: Monday, December 23, 2019 10:53 am

Empty Stocking beats goal by $20,000

The 2019 Empty Stocking Fund is one for the record books!

The goal of $100,000 was met and then some with the final total (as on Monday) coming in at $123,415.

This 25th year of the Empty Stocking Fund puts the total raised during the last 25 years at more than $2 million to help needy families in Odessa have a good holiday meal and gifts under the Christmas tree.

Gifts were handed out last Thursday to about 237 Odessa families through both the Angel Tree and Empty Stocking Fund programs at Odessa’s Salvation Army.

Food baskets, bikes and other gifts were loaded up and sent to Odessa homes for placement under the tree.

The Empty Stocking Fund is an annual fundraising effort by the Odessa American and The Salvation Army.

This year’s fund was low until Dec. 15 when an anonymous business owner challenged others to donate during the last five days of the fund and agreed to match each dollar raised up to $35,000. That and other generous donations helped push the fund over the top this year.

Odessa American Editor Laura Dennis, a Salvation Army advisory board member, thanked donors.

“It is always remarkable that Odessans come to the aid of others and open their pocketbooks to support those who are struggling during this time of the year,” Dennis said. “We thank you for the donations and wish everyone a very Merry Christmas.”

Captain Juan Gomez said last week the anonymous challenge means the chance of a Merry Christmas to many Odessa families. “The Permian Basin is strong, and the willingness to give is evident.

Posted in on Monday, December 23, 2019 10:53 am.

