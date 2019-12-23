Empty Stocking beats goal by $20,000

The 2019 Empty Stocking Fund is one for the record books!

The goal of $100,000 was met and then some with the final total (as on Monday) coming in at $123,415.

This 25th year of the Empty Stocking Fund puts the total raised during the last 25 years at more than $2 million to help needy families in Odessa have a good holiday meal and gifts under the Christmas tree.

Gifts were handed out last Thursday to about 237 Odessa families through both the Angel Tree and Empty Stocking Fund programs at Odessa’s Salvation Army.

Food baskets, bikes and other gifts were loaded up and sent to Odessa homes for placement under the tree.

The Empty Stocking Fund is an annual fundraising effort by the Odessa American and The Salvation Army.

This year’s fund was low until Dec. 15 when an anonymous business owner challenged others to donate during the last five days of the fund and agreed to match each dollar raised up to $35,000. That and other generous donations helped push the fund over the top this year.

Odessa American Editor Laura Dennis, a Salvation Army advisory board member, thanked donors.

“It is always remarkable that Odessans come to the aid of others and open their pocketbooks to support those who are struggling during this time of the year,” Dennis said. “We thank you for the donations and wish everyone a very Merry Christmas.”

Captain Juan Gomez said last week the anonymous challenge means the chance of a Merry Christmas to many Odessa families. “The Permian Basin is strong, and the willingness to give is evident.