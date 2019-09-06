Cornyn visits mass shooting memorial

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, is searching for answers to the many questions circulating after the deadly mass shooting in Odessa.

“If we knew how to pass a law that would prevent evil people from committing evil acts, believe me, we would have done it on a bipartisan basis,” he told media gathered at City Hall Friday morning. “We are with you Permian Basin strong and we will do whatever we can to not only help those who are grieving, but to help those who are recovering and try and come up with some answers.”

Cornyn met with Odessa law enforcement officials, spoke with hospitalized victims, joined community leaders at City Hall during check presentations and went to the mass shooting memorial at the corner of Sam Houston Avenue and Second Street during his visit.

At City Hall, the Hindu Association of West Texas announced they had internally raised $55,000 to assist victims and their families, which would be given to the Odessa Community Foundation for further distribution. Along with HAWT, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas board member Ray Perryman said BCBS would donate $25,000.

“Many of our communities have suffered these types of tragedies in the past few years and we want to do something to express our support for the area and for everything going on,” Perryman said.

“I think after tragedies like this, I think what people want to know is is there anything good that is going to come out of this, did people lose their lives in vain or is this going to make a difference,” Cornyn said. “We’re going to try and answer not only why would an evil person take the lives of innocent people but what is it that we can and should be doing.”

Items brought to the senator’s attention by law enforcement include focusing on adding more mental health resources for the community and reevaluating the prosecution of people who sell firearms to disqualified individuals.

“We are going to continue to find ways that we can do better," Cornyn said.

“I’m a gun owner and enjoy hunting and I think law-abiding citizens are not a threat to public safety. Obviously, we know the police can’t be everywhere at the same time and so there is a need for people to be able to defend themselves and there is a constitutional right for them to be able to do so. I don’t want that to get lost in the debate over guns and these tragedies. I think there’s a lot we can find common ground on: the scope of background checks, mental health resources and treatment and how do we provide schools and others the ability to harden those targets to make them less attractive to people who want to commit crimes. We’re going to do everything we can to answer those sorts of questions and what is the appropriate thing for us to do,” Cornyn added at the mass shooting memorial site.

Cornyn placed a flag flown over the U.S. Capitol at the foot of a cross with Odessa High School sophomore Leilah Hernandez’s name on it. A letter was also included expressing his condolences for the grieving community.