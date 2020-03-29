Midland manufacturer to produce hand sanitizer

A Midland chemical manufacturer is doing its part to help with the nationwide shortage of hand sanitizer that has occurred during the coronavirus pandemic.

Shotwell Hydrogenics expects to produce 25,000 gallons per day starting this week, supplying liquid hand sanitizer to distributors on a commercial scale.

“One of the aspects, obviously, was the impact this is going to have in the community and how we can get engaged with the community and continue to support the community,” Shotwell Hydrogenics CEO Bravis Brown said. “We were looking to see what to do and we realized one of our best possible assets in this situation was Shotwell Hydrogenics.

“Myself and others who are part of the team have been engaged in the oil and gas industry for 35-plus years. It was a community we knew was going to have a severe impact during this time frame. We wanted to see how we could work with them. We thought we could utilize the facility, the capacities available there for the hand sanitizer for the local community and other opportunities. Then we looked at what we needed to do and modified the support path.”

In addition to providing a needed public service, Brown said the move allows Shotwell Hydrogenics to keep its entire workforce employed.

“We don’t have a significant amount of employees,” he said. “They do have families, of course, and we’re able to support that, as well.

“We have a very automated process. It’s a very streamlined process, so it’s a limited overall headcount. We have going into this at Shotwell an active workforce of nine employees and all the employees will remain in place. Potentially, we could bring on some additional labor for increased demand if that arises.”

Shotwell Hydrogenics was founded in February 2017 and began production that fall with a focus on the oil and gas industry, Brown said.

“That was the initial purpose and that’s where we started at and that’s the majority of the products today,” he said. “The last six to 10 months we’ve started to get more diversified. That’s primarily been the agricultural products.”

Brown said adding hand sanitizer to the company’s output required minimal upgrades to the production line.

“We had two activities that had to take place,” he said. “One was modifying what we call the S mixer. We put some in-line injectors on that particular asset to be able to support running the existing oil and gas product needs while also running the hand sanitizer. The other is going to be support raw material and finished outbound material storage.

“We had some excess storage tanks that we were able to move inside the facility to support offloads from both the S and F mixers. Once we were able to get those in place, it was all about in the piping and retrofitting existing piping to support those additional storage tanks for the output. Once that was in place, it was a strong focus on the acquisition and being able to secure raw materials. That’s probably more difficult than having to modify the facility in this current environment.”

Shotwell Hydrogenics will produce two formulations of hand sanitizer, a 70 percent isopropyl alcohol solution and a 70 percent ethyl alcohol solution. The formulation and testing were overseen by Dr. Robert Geiger, vice president of product development for Shotwell’s parent company, BPS Just Energy Technology, according to a news release issued by Shotwell.

“Shotwell started out already having a permit for the IPA,” Brown said. “The isopropynol is something we utilize in the products we manufacture for oil and gas. It was easy for us to start there as far as securing raw materials. We knew we could produce that particular product.

“Once we got more engaged with this, we understood that the ethyl alcohol was also being requested by the customers. I think there are different applications as far as one of them, ethyl alcohol, being more for the community and the other being more for federal medical-type requirements in the quality of the alcohols.”

Brown said offering different products allows the company more flexibility.

“The main reason we got into ethyl was to be able to expand our ability to gather other resources,” he said. “There’s limited resources of both at this point, so it gave us the ability to have a broader selection of raw materials.”

Brown said Shotwell Hydrogenics will not be able to offer its products on a retail basis for the time being.

“We see an opportunity with what we’re shipping out once we get into the copacking process,” he said, “to have a percentage of what we’re producing, at least on some of the initial productions, come back to the Midland facility and be available for local customers and communities.

“We’re shipping product to different copackers across the U.S. Those copackers are where the bottling process takes place in producing different sized containers. Those are kind of across the board and different sizes are being requested. Different bottlers do different sizes, so that’s why we’ve got multiple players in that process.”