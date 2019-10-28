Man, wife die from H2S gas poisoning

A 44-year-old man and his 37-year-old wife reportedly died from H2S gas poisoning on the northwest side of Odessa.

Jacob Dean responded to a call from Aghorn Energy at 11:03 p.m. Saturday to check a pump house located at 2216 W. 49th St., an Ector County Sheriff’s Office press release detailed.

Dean’s wife, identified as Natalee Dean, reportedly started calling him when he didn’t return home in a timely manner. Natalee Dean was reportedly aware of the location of the pump house he was working on and decided to drive out to the location to check on him.

Dean took her two children, ages 6 and 9, with her, the release stated.

Investigation reportedly showed Natalee Dean arrived at the location, exited the vehicle, left the kids in the car and walked up to the pump house and was overtaken with H2S gas exposure.

ECSO spokesperson Sgt. Gary Duesler said over the phone on Monday afternoon that H2S gas can kill someone with one breath.

“It takes like one gasp and that’s it,” Duesler said. “It’s horrible stuff.”

An Aghorn Energy supervisor reportedly called law enforcement to have officers check the location since he hadn’t heard a status report from the employee, the affidavit stated.

When EMS and ECSO deputies arrived at the scene, H2S gas was reportedly present.

Duesler said every ECSO patrol unit is equipment with a H2S gas monitor.

“If our deputies get called to a lease road or anything that is remotely related to the oilfield, they activate these monitors,” he said. “It will let them know if there’s H2S present.”

Since both children stayed in the car, which was parked a distance away from the pump house, both only had slight exposure to the gas and they were taken from the scene by EMS, the release detailed. Both children were decontaminated and transported to Medical Center Hospital for further treatment.

The children were reportedly turned over to their grandparents.

ECSO detailed the investigation continues.

The Odessa American contacted Aghorn Operating, Inc., early Monday afternoon, but no message was returned.