  • August 3, 2019

Permian Basin Fair & Expo - Odessa American: Local News

Permian Basin Fair & Expo

Posted: Saturday, August 3, 2019 1:30 am

Permian Basin Fair & Expo Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Permian Basin Fair & Expo has been scheduled for Aug 30-Sept. 8 at the Ector County Coliseum, 4201 Andrews Highway.

Gates open at 5 p.m. Aug. 30 and Sept. 3-6 and at noon Aug. 31-Sept. 2 and Sept. 7-8.

This year participants have the opportunity to earn more than $40,000 in scholarships.

Activities include a carnival, shopping and food vendors, petting zoos, pageants, talent shows, creative arts, Wild West Show, Old School Wrestling, live music and more.

Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and children ages 4-12, and free for children age 3 and under. Labor Day is Dollar Day, and all admission tickets and carnival rides are only $1 each. Carnival armbands are $25.

Vendor booth space is available.

Go online for entry forms, tickets or more information or call 550-3232.

