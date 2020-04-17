  • April 17, 2020

Ector County Health Department confirms 4-month-old tests positive for COVID-19 - Odessa American

Ector County Health Department confirms 4-month-old tests positive for COVID-19

MCH reports third COVID-19 related death

Posted: Friday, April 17, 2020 11:23 am

Ector County Health Department confirms 4-month-old tests positive for COVID-19

The Ector County Health Department confirmed through a press release that a 4-month-old tested positive for COVID-19.

The 4-month-old is the youngest person in Ector County to test positive for COVID-19. The child is being isolated at home.

Earlier on Friday morning, Medical Center Hospital reported its third COVID-19 related death on Friday morning.

The patient was a woman in her 50's, the MCH press release detailed. The family and the Ector County Health Department have been notified. The health department confirmed the woman was 55.

MCH reportedly has four positive COVID-19 patient as two of them are in the Critical Care Unit with one of them on a ventilator. The other two are on the hospital's COVID isolation floor.

There have been a total of five COVID-19 related deaths in Ector County, but only four of them were residents of the county.

Posted in on Friday, April 17, 2020 11:23 am.

