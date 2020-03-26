Midland company comes to aid of MCH

Imperative Chemical Partners made sure that the Medical Center Health System would have enough hand sanitizer. Shoot, they even delivered it.

On Wednesday, the Midland-based company delivered 330 gallons of hand sanitizer to the hospital that they made using a World Health Organization formula.

“They contacted our materials department to help out and donate since there is such a shortage of supplies of hand sanitizer across the country,” said MCHS Director of Public Relations Trevor Tankersley. “I believe Imperative Chemicals is familiar with the process of making hand sanitizer. The WHO has some guidelines on making hand sanitizer and they delivered it to us (on Wednesday).”

Imperative is a provider of specialty chemicals, chemical program management and in-field technical support primarily to operators and midstream companies.

With the added supply of hand sanitizer, the health center is glad to be able to remain in decent position to maintain an adequate supply.

“We did have hand sanitizer but we’re always looking to the future and we knew that would eventually become an issue,” Tankersley said. “So we were looking at alternative ways, either to purchase hand sanitizer or make hand sanitizer and this gift came out of thin air to relieve that pressure off us right now.”

The approximate worth of the amount of hand sanitizer that was donated, Tankersley said, is $75,000.

“It helps tremendously,” Tankersley said. “It gives us a drastic improvement of supply on hand sanitizer that we don’t have to worry about. Also, it gives us quite a bit of money in the circumstances. This is quite a big deal and we are truly thankful for the support and for this donation. This is a lot of hand sanitizer and it will help us tremendously.”

The donation came as a response to Medical Center’s Facebook post asking for donations.

“We had put out a post of how to donate supplies on our social media pages,” Tankersley said. “They saw that and reached out to our director of materials management and let her know that they were willing to do this. It happened very quickly.”

The public hospital is still asking for donations, both supplies and monetary.

Those who are interested in donating supplies (including masks, gloves, etc), can contact Cheryl McQueen, director of materials management. At mcqueen@echd.org.

Those who are interested in making a monetary donation are to call Rita Mata at (432) 640-1269 or visit mchodessa.com/mchs-foundation/. Those who are donating are asked to choose “COVID-19” on the donation drop-down menu. All funds raised will go directly to help fund necessities for the patients and medical staff during the pandemic.