Quick Hits Aug. 25

Shale Energy Resources and C&J Energy Services has scheduled a Chari-tee Tournament benefiting High Sky Children's Ranch from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at Hogan Park Golf Course, 3600 N. Fairgrounds Road, Midland.

Tee times are 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Awards will be presented for the longest drive, closest to pin, putting contest, cooking hole, sign only and flag.

Sponsorship opportunities are available.

Go online for registration forms, fees or more information or call 903-736-8506 or email shallenenergyresource@gmail.com.

>> tinyurl.com/y558g56c or highsky.org

P.B. Fair & Expo

The Permian Basin Fair & Expo has been scheduled for Friday through Sept. 8 at the Ector County Coliseum, 4201 Andrews Highway.

Gates open at 5 p.m. Friday and Sept. 3-6 and at noon Saturday-Sept. 2 and Sept. 7-8.

There will be a carnival, shopping and food vendors, petting zoos, pageants, talent shows, creative arts, Wild West Show, Old School Wrestling, live music and more.

Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and children ages 4-12, and free for children age 3 and under. Labor Day (Sept. 2) is Dollar Day, and all admission tickets and carnival rides are only $1 each. Carnival armbands are $25.

Go online for tickets or more information or call 550-3232.

>> pbfair.com

English class enrollment

Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center is currently taking enrollment for fall English classes at Odessa Bible Church, 3901 Penbrook St.

Classes will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, starting Sept. 18.

Enrollment is $25.

Children K-5th grade can attend Bible classes provided by Odessa Bible Church if childcare is needed (childcare is not provided by or affiliated with Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center).

Pre-enrollment is required.

For those who are a non-English speaker looking to improve their English, call 682-9693 ext 204 or email hsmith@pbalc.org.

Go online to enroll.

>> tinyurl.com/y3hhjka3

