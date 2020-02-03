Quick Hits Feb. 3

Dance Theater Encore

The Black Cultural Council of Odessa and Odessa Arts will present the Dallas Black Dance Theater Encore as part of Black History Month from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Odessa High School Performing Arts Center, 1301 Dotsy Ave.

The event is free and open to the public.

Info Session

The Ector County Independent School District has scheduled an Odessa Pathway to Teaching Info Session, alternate route certification program, from 12:15 p.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Permian High School Library.

Topics will include eligibility requirements, training model, how to apply, and the benefits to participants.

Light refreshments will be provided.

Concert

The Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale, West Texas Winds will present Quintet No. 1 at 3 p.m. Sunday at First United Methodist Church, 300 N. Main St, Midland.

Wind Quintet in B-Dur, op. 56, No. 1 Franz Danzi, Quintette No. 1 Jean Françaix, Quintet No. 1 for Winds in D major, op. 124, Giulio Briccialdi.

General admission is $15. Student tickets are free with ID.

Go online for tickets or call 800-514-3849.

Guitar Festival

The 11th annual West Texas Guitar Festival presents Andrew York on Feb. 27 at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 N. FM 1788, Midland.

Doors open at 6 p.m.

For more information, call 800-514-3849 or visit wagnernoel.com.

Go online for tickets.

Citizenship Fair

The Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center has scheduled a Citizenship Fair from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 29 at the Midland College Cogdell Learning Center, 201 W. Florida Ave., Midland.

Learn about the process of gaining U.S. citizenship. There will also be informational booths, demonstrations in English and in Spanish, a mock citizenship interview and more.

