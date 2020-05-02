Women’s shelter progresses

Already operating its six-man Jesus House shelter and planning small houses for the homeless across the street in 1300 block of East Sixth Street, the Jesus House non-profit corporation is nearing the completion of a new shelter for up to 16 women and children in an old state halfway house at 620 S. Grant Ave.

Pastor Donny Kyker said the Jesus House Women’s and Children’s Center represents an anonymous $250,000 donation and that its $175,000 remodeling fund was nearly depleted in early March. “But we never worry about funding because God walks it in the door every day,” the Rev. Kyker said.

“We’re working in faith. We looked at the old Clover House on Jackson, but the ceiling was too low. The new 3,800-square-foot shelter is up to code with all-new air conditioning, heating, plumbing and electrical and a new roof. We plan to open in the late summer.

“We’ve spent $150,000 and need another $50,000 to $75,000 to remodel the four bedrooms. We are asking for donations to adopt a bedroom or the living room and kitchen and we’ll put up plaques to say, ‘Given in Love or Furnished by. . .’

“It’s exciting to see it all come together at one time. It’s kind of overwhelming.”

Kyker also plans the construction of 15-20 24-by-24-foot homes across the street from his Faith Temple Fellowship church at 1335 E. Sixth St. and he envisions some family-size 32-by-32 homes on the 6 1/2 acres the church owns there.

“Housing is the biggest need in the oilfield right now,” he said, adding that he hopes the bigger “His Homes” can be ready within a year for $500,000 to $600,000 after construction starts in the late summer or early fall.

The contractors are Denton Taylor with M&D Designs for the women’s and kids’ shelter and Beau Benham with B&T Unlimited for the His Homes, although no money had yet been collected for the homes.

“Odessa and Midland have been very giving,” Kyker said. “This would be impossible without community support.”

Stealth Oilwell Services co-owner Cody Gill said his company decided to back the new Jesus House project because it is a pure charity. “As business people, we get hit up every day for sponsorships and donations,” Gill said.

“We pick and choose where we can help out and where the community can really benefit like for single moms who can’t afford housing with the West Texas housing market. We want to help where it matters the most.”