The Medical Center Hospital Family Health Clinic and the Ector County Health Department is offering free Back to School Vaccines from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at FHC, 6030 W. University Blvd.
Free immunizations are available for self pay, Medicaid, CHIP patients (not available to patients with commercial insurance).
Copy of student shot record will be required.
