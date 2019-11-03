Salvation Army readies the kettles

As a member of the Odessa Downtown Lion’s Club, David Yarbrough said he has been volunteering as a Salvation Army bell ringer for about 37 years.

Calling the nonprofit organization one of his favorites, Yarbrough, a former president of the lion’s club, said he enjoys watching the children come out of the stores get excited about the bell ringing and the kettles.

“I think the thing that gets me is the families leaving the stores. The children are interested in the bells, so we ask them if they would like to try it out,” Yarbrough said. “It’s just a good feeling.”

Each year, the Odessa Downtown Lion’s Club, other civic organizations, and private citizens volunteer to cover a location to help the Odessa Salvation Army during their annual Red Kettle fundraiser.

The Red Kettle fundraiser is the Salvation Army’s largest fundraiser, and is scheduled to start Nov. 29. The fundraiser is held separately, but runs alongside, the Empty Stocking fundraiser.

Capt. Juan Gomez said the location at Hobby Lobby, will be a soft opening and begins Nov. 9. The fundraiser serves as a source of income to keep the nonprofit’s doors open and this year’s goal is $100,000.

“Every dollar that goes into that kettle stays here locally,” Gomez said. “It stays here in Ector County; it’s not filtered anywhere else.”

The red kettles will officially kick off at all other locations on Nov. 29; however, Gomez said the Hobby Lobby location starts early because of the national agreements between the business and the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army will also have a kettle at the two Walmart locations on Nov. 9 because there will be a toy drive. The Walmart kettles will continue operations on Nov. 29.

Gomez said an official kick-off will begin around 10 a.m., Nov. 29, at Music City Mall, where the Salvation Army will host an event with a local donor dropping the first check in the kettles, “much like the Dallas Cowboys.” However, Gomez said there will be no Zeke Elliot jumping in a large red kettle at this event.

“What Zeke does is what Zeke does, but locally, we’ll have a donor who is able to support us,” he said.

Last year, the fundraiser was about $8,000 short, and Gomez said he is hoping to surpass this year’s goal. Even the smallest amount of change goes a long way, he added.

“It’s one of those things where we fail to realize how our support in the form of pocket change and … a couple dollars can truly be life changing,” Gomez said.

The Salvation Army will hire bell ringers to ring the kettles, but the organization also relies on volunteers to help cover shifts. Gomez said the eventual goal is to have it where the Odessa Salvation Army has half of its bell ringers paid, and the other half volunteers.

For Yarbrough and the Downtown Lion’s Club, the organization will have two people cover one kettle in one location for a day. To help encourage their members to participate, the organization also has a friendly rivalry with the Rotary Club of Odessa.

Each year, the two groups compete to see which location will raise the most money for their kettles. Yarbrough joked the rivalry was a lot more one-sided than some people would think.

“We always win,” he said with a laugh.