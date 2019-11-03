  • November 3, 2019

Salvation Army readies the kettles - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Salvation Army readies the kettles

Annual fundraiser sets goal of $100,000

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
If You Go
  • What: Salvation Army Red Kettle fundraiser kick-off.
  • When: 10 a.m. Nov. 29.
  • Where: Music City Mall, 4101 E. 42nd St., Odessa.
  • Cost: Free.
To Donate
  • Both Walmart locations, 2450 West Loop 338 and 4210 JBS Parkway (Toy drive on Nov. 9, and then begins Nov. 29).
  • Walgreens locations, 2161 E. 42nd St.; 801 Maple Ave.; and 1305 W. University Blvd (Starting Nov. 29).
  • Hobby Lobby, 4642 E. University Blvd. (Nov. 9).
  • Sam’s Club, 4230 JBS Parkway (Starts Nov. 29).
  • The entrances of Music City Mall (Starts Nov. 29).
  • To volunteer, call 432-276-2430.

Posted: Sunday, November 3, 2019 4:30 am

Salvation Army readies the kettles By Nathaniel Miller oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

As a member of the Odessa Downtown Lion’s Club, David Yarbrough said he has been volunteering as a Salvation Army bell ringer for about 37 years.

Calling the nonprofit organization one of his favorites, Yarbrough, a former president of the lion’s club, said he enjoys watching the children come out of the stores get excited about the bell ringing and the kettles.

“I think the thing that gets me is the families leaving the stores. The children are interested in the bells, so we ask them if they would like to try it out,” Yarbrough said. “It’s just a good feeling.”

Each year, the Odessa Downtown Lion’s Club, other civic organizations, and private citizens volunteer to cover a location to help the Odessa Salvation Army during their annual Red Kettle fundraiser.

The Red Kettle fundraiser is the Salvation Army’s largest fundraiser, and is scheduled to start Nov. 29. The fundraiser is held separately, but runs alongside, the Empty Stocking fundraiser.

Capt. Juan Gomez said the location at Hobby Lobby, will be a soft opening and begins Nov. 9. The fundraiser serves as a source of income to keep the nonprofit’s doors open and this year’s goal is $100,000.

“Every dollar that goes into that kettle stays here locally,” Gomez said. “It stays here in Ector County; it’s not filtered anywhere else.”

The red kettles will officially kick off at all other locations on Nov. 29; however, Gomez said the Hobby Lobby location starts early because of the national agreements between the business and the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army will also have a kettle at the two Walmart locations on Nov. 9 because there will be a toy drive. The Walmart kettles will continue operations on Nov. 29.

Gomez said an official kick-off will begin around 10 a.m., Nov. 29, at Music City Mall, where the Salvation Army will host an event with a local donor dropping the first check in the kettles, “much like the Dallas Cowboys.” However, Gomez said there will be no Zeke Elliot jumping in a large red kettle at this event.

“What Zeke does is what Zeke does, but locally, we’ll have a donor who is able to support us,” he said.

Last year, the fundraiser was about $8,000 short, and Gomez said he is hoping to surpass this year’s goal. Even the smallest amount of change goes a long way, he added.

“It’s one of those things where we fail to realize how our support in the form of pocket change and … a couple dollars can truly be life changing,” Gomez said.

The Salvation Army will hire bell ringers to ring the kettles, but the organization also relies on volunteers to help cover shifts. Gomez said the eventual goal is to have it where the Odessa Salvation Army has half of its bell ringers paid, and the other half volunteers.

For Yarbrough and the Downtown Lion’s Club, the organization will have two people cover one kettle in one location for a day. To help encourage their members to participate, the organization also has a friendly rivalry with the Rotary Club of Odessa.

Each year, the two groups compete to see which location will raise the most money for their kettles. Yarbrough joked the rivalry was a lot more one-sided than some people would think.

“We always win,” he said with a laugh.

Posted in on Sunday, November 3, 2019 4:30 am. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
42°
Humidity: 47%
Winds: S at 4mph
Feels Like: 39°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 75°/Low 49°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s.

monday

weather
High 81°/Low 45°
Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 40s.

tuesday

weather
High 64°/Low 56°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]