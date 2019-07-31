Illusionist’s show tells a story

The show, “Dare to Believe,” includes Bengal tigers.

In a telephone interview, Owenhouse said he caught the magic bug at 4 when he saw a magician perform at his sister’s birthday party. He got a couple of books on magic from the library and his mom started helping him with tricks.

He started performing professionally in high school. Born in Northern California, he moved to Montana after high school to attend college at Montana State University where he graduated with a degree in psychology.

He and his late wife, Susan, developed one of the most successful touring shows in the country, his website said. The show combines his love of the art of illusion and working with animals.

Owenhouse said he began performing magic on a small scale at shopping malls. He got a tiger cub and started a private tiger sanctuary in Bozeman, Mont. They usually bring two tigers for each show.

The family has four tigers and is licensed for 10. They live in the Bozeman Valley Sanctuary about 10 minutes from their house, Owenhouse said.

From the time his parents gave him a painting of a tiger as a child, Owenhouse has been enthralled with them.

“Each tiger has a very unique set of stripes,” he said. “It’s almost like a human fingerprint. As you get to know tigers, they don’t look that much the same because you can see distinguishing stripes, especially on their face.”

Owenhouse said they have raised the tigers at the sanctuary from cubs.

“You get to know their personalities really well,” he said. “They’re like people. They can have good days and bad days. Once you understand and know them, it’s different than being around animals you’re not familiar with. You know they have instincts that they may not understand. …”

“We use what’s called affectionate training. We were one of the early adopters of that training based off positive interaction. We don’t use shaming because, for one, tigers have very big egos and don’t want to be shamed. We want all the interactions to be positive. We focus on behaviors we want to reinforce and we reward them for that instead of using intimidation or fear or negative motivation. By using only positive reinforcement, we have ability to have much richer relationship because there’s that trust …,” he added.

Owenhouse usually brings his show to the Permian Basin once a year.

“It’s kind of funny because two years ago our bus broke down when we were there. It took five days to get the part. We were in town for five days. It was painful, but also fun. We usually don’t get a chance to experience a community. We got to hang out for five days. We like the people. We like the area. We love working with the venue there and love working with the staff,” he said.

The show features Owenhouse and his four children, who range in age from 15 to 29.

“They have their own lives during the week,” he said. “… We come together on the weekends and do this show together. The show is much more than just a magic illusion. It’s really a show about a family overcoming adversity. … It’s really working together. We talk about overcoming adversity, love for animals (and) working with rare species. We demonstrate our love for the art of illusion,” Owenhouse said.

He added that people should come out and see the show, which is suitable for children.

“… It’s a show that’s an evening of the greatest magic in the world all on one stage, live …,” Owenhouse said.

He added that people comment that they don’t realize how much work goes into it until they see it live.