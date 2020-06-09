Council allocates CDBG funds

City Council approved allocating Community Development Block Grant funds for multiple community development activities while holding out on some requests for the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act during Tuesday night’s council meeting.

District 2 councilman Dewey Bryant said that, “There’s some needs here that can be taken care of with CARES Act money…and yet there’s funds that can’t be taken care of with CDBG funds that are a part of the CARES Act,” he said.

The CARES Act provides economic assistance for workers and families, small business and American industries directly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

CDBG is a federal grant program that funds local community development activities like providing housing, anti-poverty programs and infrastructure development. The city received $874,693 in CDBG funds for 2020, had $53,015 in unallocated CDBG funds, and also had $269,062 in 2020 HOME Investment Partnership Program funds, which is another federal grant program assisting in affordable housing.

Although council was able to use $927,708 worth of CDBG funds, the total amount of requests came out to $1,100,770.00 and the council was short in those requests for some local programs.

Community Development Director Merita Sandoval stood in front of council at the PAL gym at Floyd Gwin Park and requested $150,000 for program administration, $398,395 for housing rehabilitation, $230,000 for demolition and $30,000 for the elderly and disabled lawn mowing program. She also asked for $40,360 for the community housing development organization, $26,906 for the HOME program Administration, $101,796 for the homeowner rehab program and $100,000 for the housing infill program. Council approved her requests in a unanimous vote.

Hollingsworth Head Start was given $75,229 of their requested $139,291 and Whitiker Head Start was given $44.084.

Programs that were not granted CDBG funds with council’s hope that they would apply for CARES ACT money were the Salvation Army’s request of $33,000, Family Promise’s request of $12,000 and Meals on Wheels request for $64,000

MOW Executive Director Margaret Burton addressed council and said that they are keeping around 570 people in their homes during the pandemic by delivering meals and they are not doing face-to-face visits because of virus concerns.

“Prices have gone up,” she said, “I still don’t think you can buy a Subway or hamburger for the cost that we pay Odessa Regional,” which is where MOW gets their food.

She asked council to consider her request and said, “We are going to be out of funds in about three months. We are not gonna make it to October,” she said due to this year’s increase in expenses.

Burton said that she would apply for the CARES ACT as did a representative from Family Promise, which is a non-profit that provides shelter, meals, and support services to homeless families.

Council members said that although CDBG funds would take a while to receive, CARES ACT money could be dispersed much quicker.

Bryant added that he wanted to help those programs to apply for the CARES ACT who would not be getting CDBG funds,

“These people need it. I wanna make sure they can get it and I think it is a responsibility on us as a city…to help coach them through the process to get this,” he said.

CONSENT AGENDA

>> Consider approval of City Council minutes, May 26, 2020.

>> Approved of City Council Workshop minutes, May 27, 2020.

>> Approved of City Council Work Session minutes, June 2, 2020.

>> Approved renewal of contract for Auctioneering Services.

OTHER COUNCIL ACTION

>> Approved bid award for the 2020 Traffic Signal Improvements.

PUBLIC HEARING

>> Approved the allocation of $874,693 in Program Year 2020 Community Development Block Grant funds (CDBG) and $53,015 in unprogrammed CDBG funds. In addition, considerthe allocation of $269,062 in 2020 HOME Investment Partnership Program funds. (Resolution)

ORDINANCE

>> Approved an ordinance to install and remove traffic signals. (First Approval)

>> Adjourned