  August 31, 2019

Quick Hits Aug. 31

Posted: Saturday, August 31, 2019 6:15 am

Info session

CASA of the Permian Basin Area Inc. has scheduled a Hispanic Heritage Month Info Session from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Curb Side Bistro, 3816 Andrews Highway.

CASA is always seeking volunteers of all demographics, but Hispanic and bilingual volunteers are urgently needed due to the large number of Hispanic children in the child protection system.

For more information, call 498-4174.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/yyezfd44 or casapba.org

 

Miracle Balloon

With the purchase of a $1, $5 or $20 Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals Miracle Balloon at a local Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores register will directly help Medical Center Health System.

The money raised will fund vital treatments, equipment, charitable care and more for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and Pediatric Unit.

The annual fundraising campaign doesn’t stop at the register.

The campaign ends with National Coffee Day on Sept. 29-30, during which all 16 ounce coffee and hot beverages will be sold for $1.

That $1 will be donated to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals at Medical Center Health System.

Love’s Travel Stops is also celebrating 20 years of miracles for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Since 1999, Love’s Travel Stops has raised more than $27 million for CMN Hospitals.

ON THE NET

>> CMNHospitals.org and facebook.com/CMNHospitals

 

Golf tournament fundraiser

HEB has scheduled the sixth annual Live United Golf Tournament benefiting United Way of Odessa from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Ratliff Ranch Golf Course, 7500 N. Grandview Ave.

Fee are $150 per golfer, includes green fee, cart, and lunch; $600* — 4 man teams (scramble), includes green fee, cart, and lunch; and $10 per mulligans, limit two.

Tee times are assigned on a first-come, first serve basis.

Prizes will be awarded for Hole-in-one, closest to the pin and longest drive.

Sponsorships are available: Putting Green Sponsor, $300; Driving Range Sponsor, $300; and Tee Box Signage, $150, (limit 36).

For more information, call 332-0941.

Register and pay online.

ON THE NET

>> unitedwayodessa.org

