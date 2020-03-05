Quick Hits March 5

Clay Shoot

Midland Shrine Club & Ziphron No. 100 Daughters of the Nile has scheduled a Clay Shoot Friday at the Midland Shooter Association, 7400 W. County Road 170, Midland.

Registration will begin at 8:15 a.m., the shoot begins at 11 a.m. Lunch will be provided for all shooters at noon.

Prizes will be awarded.

Proceeds to benefit Midland Shrine Club and Daughters of The Nile Foundation (non-profit tax ID number available upon request).

Limited sponsorships available.

Contact: Rachel Davis 318- 510-0078 or Racheldavis82@icloud.com or Jimmy Haines 432-528-8768 or Brojimmyh@yahoo.com.

Production

West Texas Talent will present The Golden Girls featuring comedienne and actress Julie McCullough at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Dee's Bistro, 622 N. Lee Ave.

McCullough appeared in Season 5 in the legendary series. Local talents include: Sonya Cortez as Rose, Karen Griffin as Sophia, Laura Carpenter as Blanche, Hiram Flores as Dorothy and also featuring Michael Hayes, Prisila Hernandez and Daniel Ryan.

Special musical guests are Kaylee Cochran and Leon Carasco.

Tickets are $10.

Go online for tickets or more information or call 978-7405.

The Big Event

The Standstorm Aggie Moms’ Club has scheduled The Big Event, to promote and educate use of reusable bags and decreasing the use of plastic bags, on March 28.

This includes education on the disposal and recycling of plastic bags.

There are three ways to get involved, be a corporate sponsor (donations are tax-deductible); be a distribution center; and volunteering.

Get involved by Friday, so the club can get reusable bags made and volunteer scheduled. Make checks to Sandstorm Aggie Moms’ Club. Mail check to Becky Battershell, 3412 W. University Ave.

For more information, call 432-413-9862 or email beckybshell@gmail.com.