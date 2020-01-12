Quick Hits Jan. 12, 2020

Man Up Monday

First Baptist Church, 311 W. Eight St., has schedule Man Up Monday from noon to 1 p.m. Monday.

The menu includes steak and baked potato. Cost is $8.

The event includes a message and is open to the public.

RSVP text MANUP to 432-271-4648.

Candidate Forums

The Ector County Republican Party has scheduled two nights of Citizen Candidate Forums all 10 Ector County candidates for Congressional District 11 at 5:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at Odessa College, Saulsbury Building, 201 W. University Building.

All voting citizens are encouraged to attend and hear your candidates.

For more information, call 559-7066.

Souper Bowl of Caring

Albertsons Market, Market Street and United Supermarkets locations across west Texas has scheduled the annual Souper Bowl of Caring, with donations benefiting the West Texas Food Bank through Feb. 2.

Locations include: Market Street, 4950 E. 42nd St., Albertsons Market Stores, 2751 County Road West and 1350 E. Eight St.; Market Street, 4706 N. Midkiff Road, Albertsons Market stores, 1002 Andrews Highway and 3317 N. Midland Drive, all in Midland; United Supermarkets, 11 S.E. Second St., Seminole; and United Supermarket, 2302 Lubbock Highway, Lubbock.

Guests will have the opportunity to purchase a 10-dollar prepackaged bag filled with non-perishable items including peanut butter, macaroni and cheese, canned corn and dried beans.

These donations will contribute to the more than 64,000 meals the West Texas Food Bank provides annually.

Blessing meal

Highland United Methodist Church, 1808 N. Dixie Blvd., and volunteers offers a back door blessing meal at 6 p.m. Wednesdays in the fellowship hall.

There is no charge. Any donations contributed goes toward Highland's children's ministries.

For more information, call 332-0261 or email highlandumc.odessa@gmail.com.

