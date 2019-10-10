AARP driver’s course

AARP has scheduled a Smart Driver Course from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Asbury United Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd.
Learn defensive driving techniques, proven safety strategies, new traffic laws and rules of the road. There are no tests to pass.
Cost is $15 for AARP members or $20 for non-members. Pay by check to AARP.
Registration is required. Seating is limited.
To register, call Volunteer Instructor Lisa Planter at 295-2491.
