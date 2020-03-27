Local car dealership survives through downturn, coronavirus pandemic

On Jan. 6, the price of crude oil was listed $63.27 on the New York Stock Exchange, which tumbled to $21.51 as of Friday.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced on March 19 four executive orders, which would limit public gatherings to reduce exposure to the coronavirus.

King said despite the price of crude oil that doesn’t mean times are tough for his company.

“I’ve seen a lot of peaks and valleys in the business,” King said. “Often times in a downturn, our business does OK, because the people who normally were going to buy a new vehicle are maybe looking for something less expensive. We are optimistic that in this downturn economy that we will be OK.”

Premium Motors, on the corner of Eighth and Grant, keeps about 40 vehicles on its lot and sells between 15 to 20 vehicles per month.

Pando said there are few independent car dealerships in the area compared to 10 years ago. Pando and King have a combined 57 years of experience selling automobiles.

“There are very, very few left,” Pando said about independent dealerships.

King said 65% of the company’s annual income comes in the first four months of the year. He said his company has remained open to provide transportation to members in and around the community.

“We feel very blessed to keep our families fed and housed and have some semblance of normalcy,” King said.