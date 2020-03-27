  • March 27, 2020

Local car dealership survives through downturn, coronavirus pandemic - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Local car dealership survives through downturn, coronavirus pandemic

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

>> Premium Motors

Posted: Friday, March 27, 2020 6:07 pm

Local car dealership survives through downturn, coronavirus pandemic By Royal McGregor rmcgregor@oaoa.com Odessa American

Premium Motors owner Keith King and salesman Eli Pando talked about the various obstacles their family-owned car dealership has faced during the last two and a half months.

On Jan. 6, the price of crude oil was listed $63.27 on the New York Stock Exchange, which tumbled to $21.51 as of Friday.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced on March 19 four executive orders, which would limit public gatherings to reduce exposure to the coronavirus.

King said despite the price of crude oil that doesn’t mean times are tough for his company.

“I’ve seen a lot of peaks and valleys in the business,” King said. “Often times in a downturn, our business does OK, because the people who normally were going to buy a new vehicle are maybe looking for something less expensive. We are optimistic that in this downturn economy that we will be OK.”

Premium Motors, on the corner of Eighth and Grant, keeps about 40 vehicles on its lot and sells between 15 to 20 vehicles per month.

Pando said there are few independent car dealerships in the area compared to 10 years ago. Pando and King have a combined 57 years of experience selling automobiles.

“There are very, very few left,” Pando said about independent dealerships.

King said 65% of the company’s annual income comes in the first four months of the year. He said his company has remained open to provide transportation to members in and around the community.

“We feel very blessed to keep our families fed and housed and have some semblance of normalcy,” King said.

Reach Royal McGregor at 432-333-7769 or by email at r​mcgregor@oaoa.com and follow him on Twitter at @OASirRoyal.

Posted in on Friday, March 27, 2020 6:07 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Partly Cloudy
71°
Humidity: 36%
Winds: SSW at 8mph
Feels Like: 71°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 80°/Low 48°
Mainly cloudy, windy. Lows overnight in the upper 40s.

saturday

weather
High 70°/Low 43°
Sunshine. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s.

sunday

weather
High 75°/Low 52°
Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]