  • April 26, 2020

Visit Ellen Noël online - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Visit Ellen Noël online

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

Posted: Sunday, April 26, 2020 1:45 am

Visit Ellen Noël online Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Ellen Noël Art Museum has scheduled the following online events on the museum’s Facebook and YouTube, links will be available through twitter and Instagram #MuseumFromHome #ENAMatHOME.
  • April 29: 10 a.m., “Iggy Peck, Architect” ArtTales with Andrea Beaty.
  • May 6: 10 a.m., “La Princesa and the Pea” Art Tales with Susan Middleton Elya.
  • May 21: 6 p.m., Museum’s Book Club Book Talk on the museum’s Facebook page or on www.noelartmuseum.org. This month’s book discussion will be over “All the Light we Cannot See.”
  • May 28: 6 p.m., The 20/20 Insight, 62nd Annual Permian Basin Juried Art digital exhibition and winners will be selected by juror, Georgina Ngozi, and will be posted on the museum’s website and Facebook page.
  • Aug. 9: 5 p.m., Online exhibition ends. Top three artworks with the most likes on the museum’s Facebook page will receive People’s Choice Awards. Awards will be mailed to winners.
  • Every Thursday throughout April: 2 p.m., Odessa Arts is hosting Arts Advocacy Month on their Facebook. They will be sharing an art activity.

For more information, call 550-9696 ext. 214 or email marketing@noelartmuseum.org.

Visit www.noelartmuseum.org.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Sunday, April 26, 2020 1:45 am. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
58°
Humidity: 43%
Winds: SE at 10mph
Feels Like: 56°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 87°/Low 64°
Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s.

monday

weather
High 96°/Low 64°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 60s.

tuesday

weather
High 98°/Low 63°
Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]