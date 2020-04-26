Visit Ellen Noël online

The Ellen Noël Art Museum has scheduled the following online events on the museum’s Facebook and YouTube, links will be available through twitter and Instagram #MuseumFromHome #ENAMatHOME.
- April 29: 10 a.m., “Iggy Peck, Architect” ArtTales with Andrea Beaty.
- May 6: 10 a.m., “La Princesa and the Pea” Art Tales with Susan Middleton Elya.
- May 21: 6 p.m., Museum’s Book Club Book Talk on the museum’s Facebook page or on www.noelartmuseum.org. This month’s book discussion will be over “All the Light we Cannot See.”
- May 28: 6 p.m., The 20/20 Insight, 62nd Annual Permian Basin Juried Art digital exhibition and winners will be selected by juror, Georgina Ngozi, and will be posted on the museum’s website and Facebook page.
- Aug. 9: 5 p.m., Online exhibition ends. Top three artworks with the most likes on the museum’s Facebook page will receive People’s Choice Awards. Awards will be mailed to winners.
- Every Thursday throughout April: 2 p.m., Odessa Arts is hosting Arts Advocacy Month on their Facebook. They will be sharing an art activity.
For more information, call 550-9696 ext. 214 or email marketing@noelartmuseum.org.
Visit www.noelartmuseum.org.
