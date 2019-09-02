Veteran among fatalities

U.S. Army veteran Kameron Brown made it through the battlefields of Afghanistan only to become one of the people slain in Saturday’s mass shooting.

Having worked for the first aid and fire protection company Standard Safety & Supply for more than a year, Brown was found slumped over in his red company pickup in front of Ratliff Stadium at Yukon Road and Grandview Avenue. A video obtained by CBS 7 News showed a bullet hole in a side window.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm that a member of our team died tragically as a victim of the senseless and horrifying shootings that occurred in and around Odessa on Saturday,” Standard Safety & Supply spokesman Sean Murphy wrote on the company’s Facebook page.

“We ask that the privacy of our team member and his family be respected during this most difficult time.”

Murphy posted a link to a GoFundMe page that said Brown was a native of Brownwood, 250 miles east of Odessa.

“The funds raised through this campaign will provide financial assistance for Kameron's family as they make funeral arrangements for their beloved family member,” says GoFundMe, whose link is titled “Memorial Expenses for Kameron Brown.”

Brownwood Funeral & Cremation owner Elliott Cook told the Odessa American Monday that he had talked with Brown’s mother Mary, but a service had not been set.

Brown is also survived by a sister, a brother and numerous extended family members and friends, GoFundMe said.

While the veteran was a Brownwood native, he graduated from Coleman High School in 2007, the Coleman County Chamber of Commerce reported on Facebook as it expressed its condolences to Brown’s loved ones. Coleman is 30 miles west-northwest of Brownwood.

Standard Safety & Supply has offices at 2469 E. 11th St. and 7101 N. County Road West.